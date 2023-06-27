No evidence of political interference in McKinsey contracts: Treasury Board report

OTTAWA -

The Treasury Board says it has found no evidence of political interference in federal contracts with consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek were tasked with reviewing contracts awarded to McKinsey after media reports detailed the rapid growth in their value since the Liberals came to power in 2015.

The final report today says departmental audits found no evidence of political interference or that the integrity of the procurement process was not maintained.

But the audits did find some administrative requirements and procedures were not consistently followed, which reaffirms preliminary findings published in March.

The government says McKinsey has received at least $116.8 million in federal contracts since 2015.

That represents a small fraction of contracts with consulting firms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.