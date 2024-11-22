No evidence linking Modi to criminal activity in Canada: national security adviser
A senior official says the Canadian government is not aware of any evidence linking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to alleged criminal activity perpetrated by Indian agents on Canadian soil.
Nathalie Drouin, the national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also says there is no evidence pointing to India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar or national security adviser Ajit Doval.
In a statement late Thursday, Drouin says any suggestion to the contrary is both "speculative and inaccurate."
Drouin's statement comes after a report in the Globe and Mail that said Canada's security agencies believed that Modi, Jaishankar and Doval knew about a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.
Six Indian diplomats were expelled from Canada last month over allegations they used their position to collect information on Canadians in the pro-Khalistan movement and then passed it on to criminal gangs who targeted the individuals directly.
Canada is alleging Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah ordered the intelligence-gathering operations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.
Safety board calls for changes two years after Nova Scotia fisherman's death at sea
An investigation into how the Canadian Coast Guard responded to a Nova Scotia vessel in distress two years ago raises questions about why one fisherman died after a towing operation went awry.
Police probe possible connection between Calgary house fire and Bitcoin notes
Calgary police are seeking information in relation to a Tuesday fire in Hillhurst they believe was deliberately set and notes left in the area demanding Bitcoin.
-
Petition by RFK Jr. fan prompts water fluoridation vote by Montreal council
Municipal officials are considering an end to water fluoridation on the island of Montreal in a move spurred by a petition from a resident who claims he has the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Service Canada holding back 85K passports amid Canada Post mail strike
Approximately 85,000 new passports are being held back by Service Canada, which stopped mailing them out a week before the nationwide Canada Post strike.
CTV News Roundtable: N.S. leaders discuss solutions on affordability, housing, health care
Nova Scotia’s top three political party leaders took part in CTV Atlantic’s roundtable discussion on Thursday, where they sparred over affordability, housing, health care, and campaign promises.
Video shows octopus 'hanging on for dear life' during bomb cyclone off B.C. coast
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
Alabama carries out nation's 3rd nitrogen gas execution on a man for a hitchhiker's killing
An Alabama inmate convicted in the 1994 killing of a female hitchhiker cursed at the prison warden and made obscene gestures with his hands shortly before he was put to death Thursday evening in the nation's third execution using nitrogen gas.
-
North Korean leader says past diplomacy only confirmed US hostility
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his past negotiations with the United States only confirmed Washington’s "unchangeable" hostility toward Pyongyang and described his nuclear buildup as the only way to counter external threats, state media said Friday.
Mexico acknowledges Canada's concerns about a Chinese auto plant, but says none exists
Mexico's president acknowledged Thursday that Canada is concerned about reports of a Chinese company's plan to build an auto plant in Mexico, but she said it does not currently exist.
Brazilian police indict former president Bolsonaro and aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt
Brazil's federal police said Thursday they indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his electoral defeat in the 2022 elections.
Linda McMahon, Trump's Education pick, was sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse of children
A recent lawsuit alleges Linda McMahon, who U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tapped to lead the Department of Education, knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) employee as early as the 1980s — allegations she denies.
Consul general reiterates he had no influence on $9M Manhattan condo purchase
Canada's consul general in New York doubled-down Thursday on his past claim that he exerted no influence on the decision of Global Affairs Canada to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan.
Trudeau says Canada would 'abide' by ICC arrest warrant for Israel PM Netanyahu
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will 'abide' by an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Why you should keep exercising in cold weather
What kind of exercise is best during chilly weather? How can people safely and enjoyably participate in physical activity outdoors when it’s cold out?
Canada's space agency invites you to choose the name of its first lunar rover
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is inviting Canadians to choose the name of the first Canadian Lunar Rover.
Unprecedented image may reveal impending supernova that could be visible from Earth
Astronomers have captured the first close-up image of a star beyond our galaxy, taken during a dramatic moment near the end of the star’s life. In it, the 'behemoth' star appears to puff out gas and dust, a critical final step before exploding in a supernova.
Rare fruit fly caught at Detroit Metro Airport
A rare kind of fruit fly has been caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at Detroit Metro Airport.
Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Bart's friend Milhouse, hangs up her mic
Pamela Hayden, the longtime voice actor behind Milhouse Van Houten — Bart Simpson's very uncool friend — is stepping away after 35 years of whining.
Flashback documentary explores the Edmonton dance club that changed Alberta
Everybody who lived in Edmonton in the 1980s knew it was famous for two things: the mall and the Oilers.
Retail industry praises GST holiday but says it may be 'laborious' for some
A temporary pause on charging the federal sales tax on many items has retailers excited, even though they say preparing for the relief will mean a lot of extra work in a short period of time.
Canada's Irving Tissue plans a US$600M factory expansion in Georgia, hiring 100 more workers
Irving Tissue said it needs to expand in Macon because the mill is currently selling all the bath tissue and paper towels it can make
World's tallest and shortest women meet for afternoon tea
The world's tallest woman and the world’s shortest woman have met for afternoon tea in London to celebrate Guinness World Records Day.
'That sent my imagination wild': B.C. grandma paints 12-foot Star Wars mural with grandson
Sandra Kroek and her grandson Remington spent 200 hours painting a massive Star Wars mural together.
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Alex Ovechkin expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with broken left leg
Alex Ovechkin has a broken left fibula and is expected to be out four to six weeks, an injury that pauses the Washington Capitals superstar captain’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award, first in NL. Aaron Judge earns second AL honour in 3 seasons
Shohei Ohtani won his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge earned his second American League honour on Thursday.
Northvolt says Quebec battery plant will proceed despite bankruptcy filing
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
Canadian drivers own their poor road habits: survey
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
B.C. man who sold Porsche to scammers shares cautionary tale
A man from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who was scammed while selling his Porsche Cayenne online is sharing his cautionary tale – while calling for increased protections from the government.
B.C. man reunites with Nova Scotia stranger, 56 years after being saved from drowning
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
'It's nice to just talk to people': Toronto podcaster prank calling Nova Scotians
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
'I'm just tickled pink': Childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
Vancouver police ignore FOI requests for chief's communications
For nearly a year, the Vancouver Police Department has failed to fulfill two freedom of information requests seeking records from Chief Adam Palmer and other high-ranking officials – a situation transparency advocates call highly concerning, and potentially illegal.
B.C. Conservatives roll out shadow cabinet and leadership roles for all 44 caucus members
All 44 members of the B.C. Conservative caucus have been appointed to leadership positions – whether as shadow cabinet members or Opposition house leader.
Vancouver youth soccer coach says racism complaint went uninvestigated for a year
The coach of a soccer team in the Vancouver Youth Soccer Association claims a complaint about racism directed at 13-year-old players on his team went unaddressed for more than a year.
North York shooting sends man to hospital
A man has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in North York Thursday night.
Mother of three struck and critically injured by vehicle in Etobicoke dies in hospital
A 39-year-old woman who was critically injured after she and her family were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke last month has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
Calgary Fire Department responding to explosion in Mahogany
The Calgary Fire Department responded to an explosion and fire at a six-plex in the city's southeast on Thursday afternoon.
'It was horrendous': Calgary family traumatized after vicious dog attack in northwest
A Calgary family is warning others and wants to see more accountability for pet owners after their dog was attacked and seriously injured in the northwest community of Royal Oak.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.22-24
Santa Claus visits Kanata, Kingston and Arnprior, Christmas market season gets underway and the Vanier Cup is at Queen’s University. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
uOttawa to reconsider participation in U-Pass if city increases student fares, student union says
The student union at the University of Ottawa says it will consider pulling its participation from the U-Pass, which provides discounted transit fares for students, if the city goes forward with hiking student transit fees and violating the program’s contract.
Abdi inquest: Arresting officer feared for his safety during deadly arrest, jurors hear
A former Ottawa police officer returned to the witness stand on Monday and provided further details of the moments before the violent and deadly arrest of Abdirahman Abdi on the fourth day of a coroner's inquest into the circumstances of his death.
Montreal says no to water fluoridation
Lachine Mayor and member of Projet Montreal Maja Vodanovic said the city will not reopen the debate on water fluoridation.
Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside Concordia University amid Quebec-wide boycotts
The lobby of Concordia University’s Hall Building was flooded with pro-Palestinian protesters Thursday as others gathered and chanted outside the campus as part of Quebec-wide solidarity strikes.
Transit and taxes: mixed reactions to Quebec budget
There was a mixed reaction to the Quebec government's fall fiscal update on Thursday as the province announced billions of dollars in new spending.
Alberta pitches new rules for auto insurance, including rate hikes, no-fault claims
The Alberta government is making changes to auto insurance, including rate hikes and switching to a predominantly no-fault claims model.
Cartmell, Caterina running to be Edmonton's next mayor
Two city councillors, one sitting and one former, will be running for mayor in 2025.
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
Sio Silica plans to try again with controversial project in Manitoba
Sio Silica is planning to try again with a controversial mining project in the same spot using the same method that the province rejected less than a year ago, but this time with more community engagement.
'We need new revenue': Winnipeg projecting operating shortfall by end of 2024
The City of Winnipeg is projecting an operating shortfall in 2024, and the plan to cover it off would completely drain the city's rainy day fund.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
Accused of sexual assault, Regina chiropractor takes the stand as first defense witness
A Regina chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven different women took the stand Thursday as arguments began in his defense.
Contractor fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America says an investigation is underway after a contractor was fatally injured while on the job in Regina on Nov. 19.
'I'll always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
LRT train knocked off its tracks after slamming into car
A crash between an LRT train and car shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
Fight between rival motorcycle gangs in Cambridge leads to five arrests, more than a dozen charges
A fight between rival outlaw motorcycle gangs has led to multiple arrests, more than a dozen charges and the seizure of 17 firearms.
Sask. principal has sexual assault conviction overturned in light of 'butt-grabbing game'
A Saskatchewan principal convicted to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
Saskatoon's first female mayor sworn in
After being sworn in Wednesday night alongside a mix of new and returning city councillors, Cynthia Block becomes the first female mayor of Saskatoon.
Sask. tuxedo business closes stores across the province
A Saskatchewan tuxedo business says struggles with inflation and operating costs have caused it close stores across the province.
Province cancels deal with Canadore College for North Bay addiction treatment centre
After years of delays, the province has pulled the plug on an addiction treatment centre in North Bay. A news release from Canadore College on Thursday confirmed the centre won’t be moving forward.
Budget Day 1: Council holds the line on 7.4% tax rate increase but funds shelter beds and more park maintenance
The first day of 2025 Budget deliberations at city hall saw a pair of high-priced programs supported by council – but only after finding ways to keep the cost off property tax bills.
London man arrested after attempting to break into a home, threatening residents
Police say that on Thursday, November 21 between the hours of 1:30 a.m., and 4:30 a.m. the suspect came and went from a residence on Conway Drive.
First university campus coming to Barrie
Just weeks after endorsing a plan set to bring a new sports field to the downtown core, there's another major shakeup on the horizon.
'You can't be lazy on my watch,' Court hears audio recordings in trial of alleged traffickers
The Crown played audio recordings in a Barrie courtroom Thursday afternoon that provided a glimpse into the lives of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney and the group of young women who lived and worked for them.
How to avoid the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, according to health experts
Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers in Canada, according to Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.
Sparky's Toy Drive on the hunt for a new home
They’ve been based out of the basement of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare for many years, rent free - however, that partnership is coming to an end.
Woman sought following serious assault in west Windsor
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged serious assault that happened this past summer.
Major crime investigators reviewing death of Victoria teen, which coroner reclassified as homicide
Vancouver Island’s major crime unit is investigating the case of a Victoria teenager whose death was initially ruled an accidental overdose, but has since been reclassified by coroners as a homicide.
1 dead after Nanaimo house fire, RCMP say
One person is dead after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Hurricanes kick off U.S. road trip with a loss, falling 4-0 to Silvertips
The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.
Lethbridge residents asked to show some love to downtown businesses during holidays
A new citywide campaign is hoping to encourage residents to shop, eat and explore local this holiday season.
Lethbridge career exploration day aims to get women more involved in agriculture
Agriculture is an industry mainly dominated by men, but around 80 middle school and high school students – all of whom are female – are hoping to change that.
After a year of struggle, centre that helps Sault youth to move to a building with heat
Sault-based charity Save Our Young Adults, or SOYA, will soon move to a new home -- for good reason.
Sault College accounting students get a head start on their careers
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.