    • No Canadians on updated exit list for the Rafah border crossing, hundreds still stuck

    There are no Canadians mentioned in an updated list of foreign nationals who are being allowed to leave the Gaza Strip today. The General Authority for Crossings and Borders published the latest document on its Facebook page early this morning.

    Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday that a total of 367 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members have been able to get out, including nine people who left without the Canadian government's help.

    Two more people were able to travel to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, and 10 made the trip on Monday.

    The Canadian government says it cannot determine when or how many people can cross each day, but 386 more people connected to Canada are looking to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.

    They are fleeing the war that started on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking roughly 240 others back into Gaza as hostages.

    Israel has since retaliated with airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza, and the Hamas-run health authority says casualties in the territory have topped 11,200.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.

