No Canadians included on latest list of people cleared to leave Gaza Strip via Egypt

No Canadians are on today's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the besieged Gaza Strip and cross into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

Global Affairs Canada said in its latest update on Monday afternoon that 90 Canadians, permanent residents and their family members made the trip over the weekend.

More than 450 people with ties to Canada have now managed to escape the Palestinian territory, where Israel is waging war against Hamas.

The war began Oct. 7 with attacks on Israel, in which Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and took roughly 240 people hostage.

Israel declared war, cut off key supplies to the controlled Gaza Strip and began a military campaign against Hamas, which Canada and other western allies have long deemed a terrorist group.

Health officials in Gaza say more than 12,700 people in the territory have been killed, and another 2,700 people have been reported missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.