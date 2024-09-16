Politics

    • Next phase of federal foreign interference inquiry to begin today in Ottawa

    Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue speaks about the interim report following its release at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, in Ottawa, Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue speaks about the interim report following its release at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, in Ottawa, Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    The latest phase of a federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to kick off today with remarks from commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue.

    Several weeks of public hearings will focus on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and key government officials took part in hearings earlier this year as the inquiry explored allegations that Beijing tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

    Hogue's interim report, released in early May, said Beijing's actions did not affect the overall results of the two general elections.

    The report said while outcomes in a small number of ridings may have been affected by interference, this cannot be said with certainty.

    Trudeau, members of his inner circle and senior security officials are slated to return to the inquiry in coming weeks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

