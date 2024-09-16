Next phase of federal foreign interference inquiry to begin today in Ottawa
The latest phase of a federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to kick off today with remarks from commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue.
Several weeks of public hearings will focus on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and key government officials took part in hearings earlier this year as the inquiry explored allegations that Beijing tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Hogue's interim report, released in early May, said Beijing's actions did not affect the overall results of the two general elections.
The report said while outcomes in a small number of ridings may have been affected by interference, this cannot be said with certainty.
Trudeau, members of his inner circle and senior security officials are slated to return to the inquiry in coming weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.
Verdict expected in rape trial for former military leader Haydn Edmundson
An Ottawa judge is set to deliver a verdict this morning in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson.
Ontario's Financial Accountability Office probing $225M deal to speed up alcohol expansion to convenience stores
Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO) is investigating a decision by the Ford government to accelerate the expansion of alcohol sales in the province to corner stores— a move that involves a payment of up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
Greater Sudbury resident dies in 5-vehicle crash involving 3 motorcycles near Port Dover
A person from Greater Sudbury died and two other individuals were transported to hospital after a five-vehicle crash near Port Dover, Ont., late Saturday afternoon.
Canadian manufacturing sales rose in July after market decrease
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.4 per cent to $71 billion in July, helped by higher sales in the petroleum and coal and chemical product subsectors.
Fall back: When does the time change?
The signs of the upcoming autumn season are here as Canadians are starting to notice the skies getting darker earlier, and brightening later.
