OTTAWA -- After a record-breaking turnout, the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be named on Sunday.

As of mid-week more than 150,000 of the nearly 269,500 eligible voters had submitted their mail-in ranked ballots as all teams push to make sure as many votes are cast as possible by the 5 p.m. Friday cutoff.

To become the party’s next permanent leader, Erin O’Toole, Peter MacKay, Leslyn Lewis or Derek Sloan need to secure the majority of votes, or 16,901 points, with 100 points up for grabs in each of the 338 ridings.

Whoever wins will be coming into the job at a key moment, as the country continues to face COVID-19 and the Liberal minority has suspended Parliament to regroup as talks of a snap election continue.

