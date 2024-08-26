Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says that as of Monday evening, fishers from the east coast of the island cannot fish cod until Sept. 15, when the second half of the season is set to begin.
The first half of the season was set to end on Sept. 14, but officials say fishers have almost caught the maximum amount of fish allowed during that period.
Labrador fishers will be confined to the region's southeast coast until Sept. 15.
The department announced in June it would reopen the fishery, 32 years after it imposed a moratorium on cod fishing that put tens of thousands of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians out of work and triggered an exodus of young people from the province's outport towns.
In a news release, the union representing about 12,000 fishers and plant workers in the province says the halt will put people out of work.
"With a closure taking place today, many harvesters found themselves with just a few days of fishing this season," the release from the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal cabinet has 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling
Members of the Liberal government cabinet say they have 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling numbers and questions surrounding his leadership.
Trump, Harris argue over muted microphones at September debate
The campaigns of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
Percentage of Canadians working from home keeps dropping: StatCan
The proportion of Canadians working from home has been falling for the past three years, according to a new report. Statistics Canada says 18.7 per cent of employees worked from home in 2024, down from 24.3 per cent in 2021.
Fraudsters posing as Amazon employees scam Gatineau, Que. victim for $12,000
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky
A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, the TV station reported.
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
Canada
-
Fraudsters posing as Amazon employees scam Gatineau, Que. victim for $12,000
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
-
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
-
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
-
Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
-
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
-
Former chief marketing officer named as plaintiff in case against BlackBerry CEO
The woman behind a lawsuit alleging the CEO of BlackBerry Ltd. sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her for reporting the behaviour is the company's former chief marketing officer.
World
-
Trump lambastes Harris and Biden on anniversary of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday is tying Vice-President Kamala Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.
-
Latest fatal landslide in Alaska kills 1 and injures 3 in Ketchikan, a popular cruise ship stop
A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
-
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo continue to iron out details, White House says
Negotiations in Cairo to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage deal are still pressing ahead, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said, adding that the discussions will continue on the working-group level for the next few days to iron out specific issues.
-
At least 100 people killed in Burkina Faso in al-Qaida-linked jihadi attack
At least 100 villagers and soldiers were killed in central Burkina Faso during a weekend attack on a village by al-Qaida-linked jihadis.
-
France's Macron says arrest of the head of the Telegram messaging app wasn't political
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the arrest in France of the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, wasn't a political move but part of an independent investigation.
-
Reuters journalist in critical condition after strike in Ukraine
Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey, a journalist for Reuters, is in critical condition following a missile strike on Saturday on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the news agency said on Monday.
Politics
-
Liberal cabinet has 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling
Members of the Liberal government cabinet say they have 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling numbers and questions surrounding his leadership.
-
Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
-
Trudeau insists he still has what Canadians want, despite polling numbers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the suggestion that the Liberals could benefit from a change at the top, similar to what's happened with the Democratic party since U.S. President Joe Biden left the presidential race last month.
Health
-
WHO launches plan to stanch mpox transmission and says the virus can be stopped
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
-
Tiny shards of plastic are increasingly infiltrating our brains, study says
Human brain samples collected at autopsy in early 2024 contained more tiny shards of plastic than samples collected eight years prior, according to a preprint posted online in May.
-
Does the Mediterranean diet reduce COVID-19 risk? Experts weigh in
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
Sci-Tech
-
What to know about Telegram, the messaging app whose CEO was arrested over the weekend
The arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France over the weekend has thrust the popular messaging service and its enigmatic founder into the spotlight.
-
Matching sets of dinosaur footprints found on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean
Matching sets of footprints discovered in Africa and South America reveal that dinosaurs once traveled along a type of highway 120 million years ago before the two continents split apart, according to new research.
-
Things a cybersecurity expert says they would never do
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Entertainment
-
Diddy seeks to have producer's lawsuit tossed, says it's full of 'blatant falsehoods'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked a federal judge Monday to throw out a lawsuit from a music producer who accused the music mogul of a broad pattern of sexual abuse and other misconduct.
-
Donald Duck joins ranks of top 'Hot Ones' guests
Donald Duck was probably dreaming of a nice, refreshing pond to paddle in after appearing on the First We Feast show 'Hot Ones.'
-
Foo Fighters did not give Trump campaign permission to use their song at rally, spokesperson says
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
Business
-
Percentage of Canadians working from home keeps dropping: StatCan
The proportion of Canadians working from home has been falling for the past three years, according to a new report. Statistics Canada says 18.7 per cent of employees worked from home in 2024, down from 24.3 per cent in 2021.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As work stoppage ends, what's next for CN, CPKC?
Traffic at Canada's two largest railways is slated to resume today as a rail work stoppage comes to an end following a Saturday decision from the federal labour board.
Lifestyle
-
Dinner at a jail? U.S. prison holds first-ever five-course meal open to public
A state prison in northeast Ohio says that for the first time in the state's history, a five-course meal has been served to members of the public with food prepared by incarcerated men from fruits and vegetables grown in the prison garden.
-
Indigenous talent from Manitoba set to strut the Paris Fashion Week runway
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
-
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
Sports
-
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
-
Charles Roberts, Bombers' all-time rusher, to be added to Ring of Honour
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' all-time leading rushing is headed to the Ring of Honour.
-
US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, Olympic gold medalist Zheng win their first-round matches
Both Coco Gauff and Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen won their first-round matches on Monday at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Autos
-
Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
-
Is extra protection worth the additional cost of car rental insurance? Here's how to decide
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
-
Why Ford's three-row electric 'personal bullet train' SUV went off the rails
At a packed investor day in Dearborn, Michigan, last year, Ford Motor F.N executives lauded their forthcoming three-row electric SUV, which they said would be rolling off assembly lines in 2025.
Local Spotlight
Indigenous talent from Manitoba set to strut the Paris Fashion Week runway
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
'Perfect is good enough': Husband and wife sculptors reflect on 54 years of work
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
Rainbows, glitter brighten downtown Ottawa as thousands turn out to Capital Pride parade
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Butter and salt: How you can take advantage of Edmonton's crustacean invasion
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
Dog's loving legacy inspires 4-year-old to take daily walks with toy lizard
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'callous' indignity to remains of young man found dead in 2016
A B.C. man acted with a "chilling sense of calm" when he took "deliberate steps to conceal and dispose of" the body of a young man he met online nearly eight years ago, according to a provincial court judge.
-
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
-
Young B.C. goalkeepers to star for Pacific, Whitecaps in Canadian Championship semifinal
Emil Gazdov already has plenty of memories of Vancouver's B.C. Place. The one he'll add Tuesday is likely to top them all.
Toronto
-
Police looking for video footage, witnesses to Vaughan Mills kidnapping attempt
Police say that several witnesses may have filmed an attempted kidnapping outside Vaughan Mills last week.
-
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
-
Toronto murder suspect arrested in the United Kingdom
A suspect wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man from Toronto has been located in the United Kingdom.
Calgary
-
Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
-
Calgary man allegedly sexually exploited several underage girls: police
A Calgary man is facing 24 charges related to sexual exploitation and child pornography.
-
Speed considered a factor in fatal Calgary motorcycle crash: police
Calgary police say speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in the city's deep south over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
-
Fraudsters posing as Amazon employees scam Gatineau, Que. victim for $12,000
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
-
OPP investigating fatal head-on crash west of Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a head-on crash between Carleton Place and Perth, Ont.
Montreal
-
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
-
Quebec colleges adapting to new realities under updated French-language laws
Quebec college students are back in class and the 2024-2025 group will be the first to have to comply with all the requirements in the updated French-language law, and administrations are having to adapt to the new reality.
-
Federal convenience store council ask that vaping products require a liquor licence in Quebec
The Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) publicly called on the Quebec government to require all sales of vaping products to have a grocery-grade liquor licence.
Edmonton
-
More than $900K in drugs and cell phones seized at Edmonton prison
A total of $917,400 in drugs and cell phones were seized at the Edmonton Institution earlier this month, officials say.
-
Personal information of 1 million Park'N Fly customers accessed during data breach
The personal information of about one million Park'N Fly customers was accessed during a data breach last month.
-
'I'm super excited for the students': New high school opening in southeast Edmonton this fall
A new high school is opening its doors in southeast Edmonton just in time for the new school year.
Atlantic
-
Possible bear attack at popular Halifax-area walking trail under investigation
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) is investigating a report of a possible bear attack in Eastern Passage, N.S.
-
Man receives 4-year sentence for bayonet manslaughter in Truro, N.S.
A man has received a four-year sentence for manslaughter in Truro, N.S.
-
Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Winnipeg
-
Powerful thunderstorms bring 165 km wind gusts, Toonie-sized hail to southwest Manitoba
New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.
-
Manitoba Metis leader wins battle over fishing ticket as charge is stayed
The Crown has stayed proceedings against Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand, who was given a ticket alleging he was fishing without a licence.
-
Arkells ask for drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
Regina
-
Regina police seeks tips after elderly woman injured in hit-and-run
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for tips after an elderly woman on a mobility scooter was injured in a hit-and-run on Friday.
-
Second Costco site in Regina has zoning approved
A second Costco is one step closer to becoming a reality in Regina, as the zoning application has been approved.
-
Planning continues for future MRI and CT diagnostic area at Pasqua Hospital in Regina
The next step in planning is underway for a future MRI and PET/CT diagnostic area at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina.
Kitchener
-
CTV Kitchener’s former King St. building could be turned into 44-storey apartment tower
CTV Kitchener’s former home at 864 King Street West could be replaced with a 455-unit apartment building.
-
High-risk offender arrested again
A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.
-
Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7
Highway 7 was closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau on Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Saskatchewan's largest First Nation approves $600M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s largest First Nation says it has approved a settlement agreement with the federal government valued at $601.5-million.
-
Flames engulf duplex in Saskatoon Westview
Smoke filled Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood on Sunday evening as flames engulfed a duplex next to the Circle K convenience store.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
-
Oldest bear at Cochrane, Ont., Polar Bear Habitat dies
Inukshuk, the 21-year-old polar bear at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat, has died, officials announced Monday.
-
Suspect charged with throwing traffic cones at vehicles on Hwy. 69
A 61-year-old suspect has been charged after police received a report last weekend of someone throwing traffic cones at vehicles on Highway 69.
London
-
Sunflowers in memory of two-year-old child raise half-a-million for kids with cancer
Sunflowers planted in the memory of a two-year-old Lambton County boy have begun to bloom on his parent's Thedford-area farm. It's the latest field to support Miracle Max's Minions.
-
London man flees ride program, causes $100,000 of damage to a residence
A 42-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges following a vehicle striking a residence in the city’s east end over the weekend that caused $100,000 in damages.
-
'The fight is still on'; residents encouraged to attend Grey-Bruce hospital meetings
Durham residents are readying to give officials from their local hospital group an earful tonight, as they get their first face to face with South Bruce Grey Health Centre decision makers.
Barrie
-
Midland man arrested for alleged hit-and-run
OPP have arrested a suspect related to a fail-to-remain collision in Midland this weekend.
-
Innisfil fire deemed suspicious
Fire investigators are examining a garage after a suspicious fire Friday.
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
Windsor
-
Man accused of indecent act in backyard returns a second time: WPS
Windsor police are asking for help finding a man accused of indecent act in east Riverside after he allegedly returned to a backyard for a second time.
-
Suspect sought after knifepoint robbery at Tecumseh Road store
Windsor police are asking the public for help locating a suspect after a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store on Tecumseh Road.
-
Backyard deck fire leads to arson charges
A 40-year-old man has been charged with arson charges after the back deck of a home was set on fire.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
-
Young B.C. goalkeepers to star for Pacific, Whitecaps in Canadian Championship semifinal
Emil Gazdov already has plenty of memories of Vancouver's B.C. Place. The one he'll add Tuesday is likely to top them all.
-
Crews face tree danger from high winds as B.C. wildfires abate due to precipitation
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
-
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Bif Naked talks new album ‘Champion,’ performing in northern Ont.
Canadian alt-punk rock icon Bif Naked has released her first studio album in 15 years and preformed in West Nipissing over the weekend.
-
Woman arrested after northwestern Ont. police seize cash, cocaine
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
-
Two arrested, vehicles seized, one suspect at large in northwestern Ont.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Sioux Lookout Detachment along with other northwestern Ontario police units have arrested two individuals and seized two vehicles on Friday in relation to a weapons incident in the Sioux Lookout community earlier this month – one suspect remains outstanding and unidentified.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.