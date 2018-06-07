

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two new independent senators appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been sworn in just hours before the upper chamber’s critical vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

Donna Dasko, a pollster and media commentator, now represents Ontario. Former judge Pierre Dalphond takes a seat representing Quebec.

The prime minister’s office announced the appointments on Wednesday. Both senators were sworn in and took their seats in the Senate chamber Thursday afternoon. The two appointments follow the swearing in of new Newfoundland and Labrador independent senator Mohamed-Iqbal Ravalia on June 4.

Trudeau’s move to fill vacant Senate seats comes as his government’s key promise to fully legalize marijuana this summer faces one of its final challenges: the Senate vote on Bill C-45 that’s expected sometime between 1:30 p.m. and midnight Thursday.

Last week, the Senate’s social affairs committee proposed more than 40 amendments ahead of Thursday’s vote. If the legislation is passed, it will go back to the House of Commons, where the changes will be considered.

Tony Dean of the Independent Senate Group sponsored Bill C-45. He expects the legislation will pass the Senate vote without further amendment.

“The bill has been in the Senate now for seven months. It has been reviewed by five different Senate committees, which is somewhat unprecedented,” he told CTV News Channel on Thursday. “I don’t think there is any uncertainty left today.”