OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to table the legislation to implement the renegotiated NAFTA deal, within days and is set to push ahead on trying to pass the major trilateral trade deal in the dying days of this Parliament.

Trudeau has placed the bill, "An Act to implement the Agreement between Canada, the United States of America and the United Mexican States" on the House of Commons notice paper, meaning it could be tabled by the time U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Ottawa to discuss ratification on Thursday.

It remains to be seen how quickly the federal government will march on in moving the legislation through the various stages of debate and committee study, though with just three scheduled sitting weeks left in the House, time is limited unless the Liberals decide to extend the sitting.

Speaking with reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, Trudeau said they will "be aligning ourselves very much with the pace of the American administration."

"We're looking forward to having great conversations as we move forward with the ratification process," Trudeau said of the renegotiated agreement, known as USMCA, or CUSMA depending on what side of the border you are on.

In order for the deal — which was reached in late September and signed in November after nearly 14 months of negotiations — to come into force, it needs to be ratified by all three countries in their respective legislative bodies.

With the U.S. agreeing to lift its steel and aluminum tariffs off of Canada and Mexico, the prospect of the deal being ratified was given new life earlier this month.

"The deal as it is, is a good deal for Canadians, it's a great deal for people across the country, we're going to keep moving forward," Trudeau said.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland took the final legislative step before tabling the bill, presenting a “ways and means” motion that is required anytime legislation that impacts taxation is to be introduced. Passage of this motion essentially clears the way for the Commons to consider the ratification bill.

That motion is being debated today at 3 p.m., and will offer the first indications of how each party in the House intends to frame the debate over the new deal.

She said that she was "confident" that the legislation will have the backing of all parliamentarians, but that she is also keeping in close communication with her Mexican and American counterparts as both countries also move towards ratification.

In the U.S., Democrats have said that the deal without changes won’t have their vote, and Congress is largely consumed by the increasingly acrimonious fight between U.S. President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Despite this, Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton recently told CTV’s Question Period that he expects U.S. Congress to pass the renegotiated USMCA deal by the end of July, when the summer sessions wraps up.

It is expected that the path ahead for the trade deal in both countries will be top of the agenda when Canadian officials meet with Pence later this week.