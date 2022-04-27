New investing orders should make it simpler to deploy funds: Infrastructure Bank CEO
The head of a federal infrastructure agency says a new set of investing orders from the Liberal government should make it simpler to deploy more funding in the coming months.
The recent federal budget added to the Canada Infrastructure Bank's plate by requiring it to now spend public dollars on private sector-led projects like small modular reactors, clean fuel production, and carbon capture and storage.
Ehren Cory, the agency's chief executive, says officials have already had conversations with private sector players in the sectors identified in the budget about derisking some of the work with public funding.
The change in the budget was the latest in a string of tweaks for the agency that the Liberals created in 2017.
The agency's spring outlook notes that investments have jumped over the last fiscal year that ended March 31, with 20 of the 28 projects on the go finalized in the previous 12 months.
Cory says while he expects the pace of projects to stay at a higher clip, uncertainty from supply chains and global inflationary pressures are affecting project work.
"We're in a world where there are real challenges in supply chains and inflationary pressures in things like the construction market," he said.
"But in the areas where we're focused, that is why the private sector and engaging the private sector is so important, not so we can try and off-load a whole bunch of risk on them because that in the long run doesn't work, you know, but so you can share in those risks and create aligned incentives."
The Liberals infused the infrastructure bank with $35 billion in federal financing to pull in two or three times that in private dollars, arguing it would stretch Ottawa's capacity to fund the building of more roads, bridges, energy, water and wastewater systems.
After a rocky start, the Liberals rejigged the agency's mandate in late 2020 to get more of the money out the door faster.
The agency's year-end figures show it has committed $7.2 billion of its money to the 28 projects on its books, pulling in $7.6 billion in funding from private or institutional investors and a further $6.1 billion from public partners.
The money the agency has committed is expected to come back to it in loan repayments, and Cory said repayments have already started. As the money comes back in, he said the money gets recycled into other projects that will stretch the agency's impact — even if not every project hits a three-to-one multiplier.
"You need to take each sector and take its fundamentals into account," he said.
"What we're ending up with … is our money leveraged multiple times over in real infrastructure projects, and since it's a loan, over time, that money will continue to work for Canadians."
The Liberals are hoping to use the infrastructure bank model anew, promising in the April 7 budget to create a similar financing agency to remove the risk for businesses to invest in new technology.
Cory sees a difference between his agency and the one proposed to be financed through $15 billion of existing, not new, federal funds.
Development of technology, the initial commercialization and building of a pilot factory, for instance, all happens upstream from the infrastructure bank, he said. He said his agency is mandated to invest in infrastructure at scale, not to ease innovation risks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Russia says it's cutting gas to Poland and Bulgaria in escalation
Russia opened a new front in its war over Ukraine on Wednesday, deciding to shut off gas to two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv, a dramatic escalation in a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach takes 16th 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach took her 16th consecutive win Tuesday night.
Canada
-
'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
Rising water levels due to the annual spring runoff is complicating the search for a missing Saskatchewan boy.
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Demand for housing support rises among Ukrainian international students
Ukrainian university students in Canada are struggling to find housing and make ends meet amid their schools’ piecemeal approaches to creating support programs.
-
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
-
Aging roadways mixed with extreme weather makes perfect recipe for potholes
Not only did Winnipeggers have to suffer through a cold and extra snowy winter followed by a late April storm, they are now dealing with the aftermath on the roads—potholes.
-
'One of a kind and irreplaceable': Friends identify pilot killed in crash west of Calgary
Friends of a 45-year-old aviation enthusiast have identified him as the pilot killed in a crash west of Calgary on Friday.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia cuts gas to Poland and Bulgaria, European prices spike
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: European gas prices have spiked by as much as 24 per cent following Gazprom's statement that it was suspending deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria starting Wednesday because it hasn't received any payments from them since April 1.
-
UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.
-
COVID-19 quarantine lottery breached rights, New Zealand court rules
During the height of pandemic restrictions, thousands of New Zealanders desperate to return home essentially had to roll the dice month after month as they tried to secure a coveted bed in a quarantine hotel run by the military. On Wednesday, a New Zealand court ruled that the government had breached the rights of its own citizens by imposing the lottery-style system on them.
-
Myanmar court sentences former leader Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday in the first of several corruption cases against her.
-
Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, Florida sheriff says
A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to 'learn to shoot a lot better' and 'save the taxpayers money.'
-
Singapore executes disabled Malaysian convicted in drug case
Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offence after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him.
Politics
-
Census results on age, gender, dwelling released today
With every year that Canada's baby boomers blow out another candle, the country's population skews older. Today, Statistics Canada will reveal just how much older we've become.
-
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
-
Musk's Twitter purchase requires democracies to 'step back,' consider implications: industry minister
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent purchase of social media giant Twitter should trigger 'thoughtful' conversations about what the concentration of business and media means for democracy, says Canada's industry minister.
Health
-
Medical mystery: What parents need to know about severe cases of hepatitis
Doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of severe cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, in children.
-
U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
-
'We are getting closer': Canadian research team develops tool to minimize dialysis complications
University of Saskatchewan professor Amira Abdelrasoul and her team are working on a new membrane designed to minimize the complications faced by dialysis patients. Her research program is the only one in Canada that is developing this tool.
Sci-Tech
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is spending US$44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for 'free speech.' There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well.
-
'Very rare' fossil of 450-million-year-old marine animal discovered in Ontario
Paleontologists announced the discovery in southern Ontario of a rare and well-preserved fossil of an ancient arthropod species that lived approximately 450 million years ago.
Entertainment
-
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach takes 16th 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach took her 16th consecutive win Tuesday night.
-
Voice of Barney reflects on the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere
The dinosaur from our imagination is marking a Jurassic milestone this month, celebrating 30 years since the airing of the first episode of 'Barney & Friends.'
-
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction
The sheriff investigating the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures on the New Mexico set of the low-budget movie 'Rust'
Business
-
What Musk's past tweets reveal about Twitter's next owner
Elon Musk's past tweets show how he has used social media to craft his public image as a brash billionaire unafraid to offend. They may also reveal clues as to how Musk will govern the platform he hopes to own.
-
Air Canada bookings come roaring back, but business travel, fuel costs pose hurdles
Air Canada more than tripled its revenues last quarter as demand for travel revved up, though a net loss of nearly $1 billion signalled the pandemic recovery is far from complete.
-
Distilleries, breweries stop producing hand sanitizer two years after start of COVID
Many distilleries and breweries that pivoted their operations to make hand sanitizer in the early days of COVID-19 have since walked away from this side business.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Have you recently met a long-lost family member? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who recently reconnected with long-lost family members after taking a DNA test.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
-
Wimbledon defends 'agonizing decision' to ban Russians
Two All England Club officials defended during a news conference Tuesday the "intensely tough and agonizing decision" to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Matthews scores NHL-best 59th and 60th goals of the season as Leafs down Wings 3-0
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th and 60th goals of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.