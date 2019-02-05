OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new co-developed Indigenous languages bill his government has introduced today is about "strengthening" Indigenous culture.

"I am deeply pleased today that we’ll be putting forward Indigenous languages legislation that we worked on with Indigenous peoples. It's a way to strengthen their culture, recognize their identity, their language and make sure that we're strengthening it for years to come," Trudeau said on his way into a cabinet meeting.

The legislation — Bill C-91, "An Act respecting Indigenous languages" — was introduced in the House of Commons by Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Minister Pablo Rodriguez. He told reporters on Tuesday that 90 per cent of Indigenous languages in Canada are considered endangered.

"We have to make sure that they're able to keep their language to revitalize and to be able to tell their own stories in their own languages," Rodriguez said.

"Some you have a handful of people remaining that speak the language and they will disappear in a matter of a couple of years. We have to make sure first that what we do is flexible so they're able to adapt it to their own realities and second that they have all the mechanisms necessary to protect, preserve and revitalize."

He will be speaking more about the new legislation at the National Arts Centre Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.

The bill comes after the government promised to create new legislation to promote Indigenous languages early in its mandate.

On Friday, First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde described a law as one that could create programs to inspire Indigenous people to foster and preserve Indigenous languages according to The Canadian Press.

Last year, after a House of Commons committee called for better accommodation of Indigenous languages in Parliament. As part of that report, it was noted that Census data shows a decline in the number of people with an Indigenous mother tongue, and Indigenous language knowledge.

The report notes the average age of people with an Indigenous mother tongue was 36.7 years in 2016, a nine year jump since 1981.

There are 58 distinct Indigenous languages exist in Canada, comprising more than 90 distinct dialects. Of these languages, only six have more than 10,000 people who report it as their mother tongue: the Cree languages, Dene, lnnu, lnuktitut, Ojibway and Oji-Cree.