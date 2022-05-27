New firearms bill coming imminently from federal public safety minister

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation as early as next week, according to advance notice given to the House of Commons.

On the Monday, May 30 "notice paper" — the document where MPs and ministers signal plans to soon table bills and motions — Mendicino has given notice of a new bill titled "An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms)".

This means that the bill could be tabled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on Monday, kicking off their last four week stretch of sitting before adjourning for the summer.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled that the federal government would be moving ahead on new gun-control measures "in the coming weeks."

After the last election, Medicino was tasked with moving forward on a slate of gun-related changes, though it remains to be seen what specifically will be included in this new bill.

The coming legislation does have the same title as a previously failed bill from the last Parliament, which died on the order paper after Trudeau called the 2021 election.

Among the outstanding Liberal gun-control promises that could be included in the new bill:

Following through on requiring owners of banned firearms sell them back to the government to be destroyed or "rendered inoperable";

Moving to ban the sale or transfer of high-capacity magazines that can hold more than the legal number of bullets;

Requiring long-gun magazines be permanently altered "so that they can never hold more than five rounds”;

Providing funding to provinces and territories who move ahead with banning handguns in their municipalities;

Increasing the maximum penalties for firearm trafficking and smuggling; and

Tabling "red flag laws" that would allow firearms to be immediately removed if the owner is deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Speaking about the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, the public safety minister said it is a reminder that "we still have a lot of work to do" in Canada.

"It's not just about writing responsible and common-sense laws. It's not just about investing more in law enforcement… It's about stopping crime from occurring in the first place, isn't it?" Mendicino said on May 25.