New firearms bill coming imminently from federal public safety minister
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation as early as next week, according to advance notice given to the House of Commons.
On the Monday, May 30 "notice paper" — the document where MPs and ministers signal plans to soon table bills and motions — Mendicino has given notice of a new bill titled "An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms)".
This means that the bill could be tabled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on Monday, kicking off their last four week stretch of sitting before adjourning for the summer.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled that the federal government would be moving ahead on new gun-control measures "in the coming weeks."
After the last election, Medicino was tasked with moving forward on a slate of gun-related changes, though it remains to be seen what specifically will be included in this new bill.
The coming legislation does have the same title as a previously failed bill from the last Parliament, which died on the order paper after Trudeau called the 2021 election.
Among the outstanding Liberal gun-control promises that could be included in the new bill:
- Following through on requiring owners of banned firearms sell them back to the government to be destroyed or "rendered inoperable";
- Moving to ban the sale or transfer of high-capacity magazines that can hold more than the legal number of bullets;
- Requiring long-gun magazines be permanently altered "so that they can never hold more than five rounds”;
- Providing funding to provinces and territories who move ahead with banning handguns in their municipalities;
- Increasing the maximum penalties for firearm trafficking and smuggling; and
- Tabling "red flag laws" that would allow firearms to be immediately removed if the owner is deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Speaking about the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, the public safety minister said it is a reminder that "we still have a lot of work to do" in Canada.
"It's not just about writing responsible and common-sense laws. It's not just about investing more in law enforcement… It's about stopping crime from occurring in the first place, isn't it?" Mendicino said on May 25.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
BREAKING | Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
New firearms bill coming imminently from federal public safety minister
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation as early as next week, according to advance notice given to the House of Commons.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Canadian gymnast alleges sexual, emotional abuse by coach
Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora said on Thursday she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth and called for an independent investigation of the sport.
Ancient volcanoes may have created a rare resource for lunar explorers
Ancient volcanic eruptions on the moon could provide an unexpected resource for future lunar explorers: water.
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Views of NATO still strong in Canada, Germany: Nanos survey
A recent survey of Canadians and Germans shows both groups hold largely favourable views of NATO, at a time when more countries are looking to join the military alliance amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Canada
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Canadian Blood Service seeks to scrap lifetime ban on sex workers donating blood
Canadian Blood Services wants to scrap a lifetime ban on sex workers giving blood in a further move to make blood donation more equitable. The blood-donation service this month recommended to Health Canada that it abolish the lifetime ban on donation by people who have taken money or drugs in exchange for sex.
-
Advocates warn of spread of LGBTQ2S+ stigma in monkeypox response
Advocates warn that stigma could pose a public health threat as a cluster of monkeypox cases stokes concern in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
11th person dies from weekend storm, tens of thousands Ontarians still without power
The death toll from the destructive storm that swept across Ontario over the weekend rose to 11 on Thursday, with police reporting another fatality.
World
-
Al Jazeera says it will go to ICC over killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
The Al Jazeera news network says it will submit a case file to the International Criminal Court on the killing of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead earlier this month during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
-
China's Pacific plan seen as regional strategic game-changer
China is reaching out to the Solomon Islands and nine other island nations with a sweeping security proposal that, even if only partially realized, could give it a presence in the Pacific much nearer Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and on the doorstep of the strategic American territory of Guam.
-
3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes
Three victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Friday, in a week filled with goodbyes for family and friends.
-
U.S. wins latest legal battle to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji
The United States on Friday won the latest round of a legal battle to seize a US$325-million Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji, with the case now appearing headed for the Pacific nation's top court.
-
China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea
China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution sponsored by the United States on Thursday that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for its spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons.
-
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
Democrats' first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate Thursday as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety.
Politics
-
New firearms bill coming imminently from federal public safety minister
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation as early as next week, according to advance notice given to the House of Commons.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Lifting sanctions against Russia to move Ukrainian grain exports not an option: Ukraine PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the West must not give in to Russian pressure to ease sanctions in order to restart the flow of agricultural exports.
Health
-
Monkeypox cases near 200 in more than 20 countries: WHO
The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as 'containable' and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.
-
The next pandemic? Why monkeypox isn't the new COVID
Health experts say that the monkeypox virus isn’t likely to have a similar impact to SARS-CoV-2, mainly because it isn’t a new virus and doesn’t spread the same way.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
Sci-Tech
-
Unique optical phenomena puts on colourful show in Maritime sky
Circumhorizontal arcs put on a colourful show in parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Ancient volcanoes may have created a rare resource for lunar explorers
Ancient volcanic eruptions on the moon could provide an unexpected resource for future lunar explorers: water.
-
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Top Gun: Maverick' is a high-flying sequel with a need for speed
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'The Bob’s Burgers Movie' and 'The Middle Man.'
-
Crown, defence expected to make closing arguments today in Hoggard sex assault trial
Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final pitch today to jurors hearing the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
'Goodfellas' co-stars, many others pay tribute to Ray Liotta
Actors are paying tribute to Ray Liotta, best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in 'Goodfellas' and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in 'Field of Dreams.'
Business
-
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv's inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products due to the conflict.
-
'Negative trajectory' in consumer confidence shows Canadians increasingly anxious about economy
Dropping consumer confidence numbers show that Canadians are growing increasingly anxious about the direction of the economy, said Nanos Research pollster Nik Nanos.
-
Wall Street points to first weekly gain in almost two months
Wall Street edged higher before markets opened early Friday, putting major benchmarks in a position for their first week of gains after a seven-week losing streak.
Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian 'Chief Taste Consultant' in Beyond Meat campaign
Kim Kardashian is using her star power to promote Beyond Meat in a campaign that finds her with a a fancy new title - Chief Taste Consultant.
-
What you need to know about getting your first job
Getting your first job is an important life milestone for young people. Finance expert Robyn Thompson joined CTV's Your Morning to offer some how-to tips for new career-minded graduates entering the labour market for the first time.
-
Laverne Cox becomes first trans person honoured with Barbie doll
Mattel is honouring Laverne Cox with a Barbie doll in her likeness to celebrate the Emmy-winning actress and trans rights advocate’s 50th birthday.
Sports
-
Oilers knock off Flames in OT to advance to Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.
-
Canadian gymnast alleges sexual, emotional abuse by coach
Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora said on Thursday she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth and called for an independent investigation of the sport.
-
CFL Players' Association ratifies new contract with CFL
The CFL Players' Association ratified its new collective bargaining agreement with the CFL on Thursday night.
Autos
-
Going green: IndyCar to use renewable fuel beginning in 2023
IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100 per cent renewable fuel in its race cars.
-
Indy 500 drivers find crypto craze fuels needed sponsorship
At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship may still be a curious concept to the almost 300,000 fans who will pack the track Sunday. But inside the paddock -- and locker rooms around the sports world - new forms of digital money help pay the bills and salaries for teams and athletes.
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.