    • New federal legislation aims to transfer development and planning authority to Jasper

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, September 18, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, September 18, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    New federal legislation introduced Wednesday aims to give the fire-ravaged Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., full authority over local land planning and development rather than Parks Canada.

    Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the legislation, once passed, will help accelerate rebuilding efforts.

    In July a wildfire destroyed over one-third of the town's homes and businesses and wiped out more than 800 housing units.

    Since Jasper falls within the boundaries of Jasper National Park, Parks Canada currently has authority over land use planning and development in the community.

    This means that building plans and permits are issued by Parks Canada rather than the local government.

    Jasper mayor Richard Ireland says the new legislation is the first step in a long procedural process, but says it comes at a "crucial" time for the community.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024

