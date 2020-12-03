OTTAWA -- Senior federal officials are holding a briefing on Thursday afternoon to provide new details about Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination plans, as opposition MPs continue to demand a more concrete plan from the government.

On the heels of the United Kingdom approving Pfizer’s vaccine for use, the anticipation is building in Canada for when people in this country could be authorized to begin getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

While over the last several weeks, small pieces of the overall picture have begun coming into focus—from the reworked priority order for the first small batch of doses, to the role the military will play— many questions remain.

“Canadians deserve certainty, clarity and competence,” said Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on Thursday. His party has tabled a motion that MPs will be debating all day, calling on the Liberals to table a comprehensive status update on the vaccination plan by Dec. 16.

“We're asking the Liberals to put the health and safety of Canadians first by sharing how each type of vaccine will be safely delivered to Canada, stored and distributed. Canadians deserve to know the date on which each vaccine type will first be deployed in Canada, and the rate of vaccinations anticipated by month,” O’Toole said.

“This is common sense. In the middle of this historic health crisis this government should not be operating behind closed doors. Before Christmas, Canadians deserve the hope, the hope that will come with a plan to roll out a vaccine to help us turn the corner, on COVID-19, in the new year.

The vote on this motion isn’t anticipated to happen on Thursday, but with other opposition parties also demanding clarity, it could pass with their support, even if the minority Liberals vote against it.

The federal government has said it is offering as much information as it can, given the plans are still in flux and heavily dependent on whether, or when Health Canada issues its safety authorization for the leading vaccine candidates.

During the first of what are now weekly vaccine plan updates, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said that the first vaccine approval could come sometime this month. The agency’s review of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate—which is one of four currently being assessed—is the most advanced, she said, adding that and the agency is expecting to approve it for use in Canada along the same pre- timeline as the American and European health agencies.

LACK OF ANSWERS FEEDING ANXETY?

O’Toole said that the lack of transparency and long list of outstanding questions and uncertainties surrounding Canada’s vaccine plan is feeding into people’s anxieties.

“A plan will actually help provide details and help educate Canadians on the research and approvals of vaccines,” O’Toole said “This is why information is a tool just as important as rapid tests and vaccines. Canadians are already worried… we're hearing through emails, through petitions from thousands of Canadians who have questions,” he said.

One such petition is being sponsored by Conservative MP Derek Sloan. It claims that the vaccines are being rushed, are unsafe and equates without evidence that it’s “effectively human experimentation.”

It calls for the government to ensure that eventual COVID-19 vaccines will be voluntary, despite already numerous health and government officials saying that they will not be mandatory.

While putting forward a House of Commons e-petition is not an indication that the backer is a proponent of what the petition states, Sloan told reporters on Wednesday that he thinks there are “some good points” in it, but largely his approach to e-petitions is to give Canadians “a voice.”

The petition was initiated by Gisele Baribeau, a director of the anti-vaccine group Vaccine Choice Canada. To date it’s generated more than 24,000 signatures, with the most backers signing-on residing in Ontario and Alberta.

Vaccine skeptics and those who are outright anti-vaccination have already been voicing concerns—largely online—about eventual COVID-19 vaccines, without evidence to back up their claims. This has prompted some social media companies to commit to eliminating false and misleading content on the topic.

The federal government is aware of this additional layer of challenge they are facing, and in recent days federal ministers have spoken out about what they view as misinformation they feel is being perpetuated by the opposition in their questioning of the government.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Wednesday at the 2020 Canadian Immunization Conference that the Public Health Agency of Canada is working on increasing communications to Canadians so they have the information they need about vaccine safety, in an effort to combat misinformation.

This will include developing a webinar series launching soon, to provide information.

“Vaccine hesitancy is a concern. Since the vaccines will be new and expedited approvals may create a false belief that a vaccine was not properly evaluated or is unsafe,” Tam said, citing recent polling that showed upwards of 40 per cent of respondents indicating they would wait to get a vaccine until they had more information about it.

“Because of the social media and the internet age, we've got even more of a challenge than anyone else… It is a significant aspect of the response that we have to deal with,” Tam said.