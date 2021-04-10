OTTAWA -- New Democrats are reconvening for the second day of a three-day policy convention as they look to push past the glitches of the virtual event's opening sessions and rally around keynote speaker John Horgan.

The premier of British Columbia, and the only NDP leader who currently heads a government, is set to address attendees early this afternoon, followed by veteran Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

The more than 2,000 delegates assembled via screens around the country today will also debate resolutions on social security, green programs and issues of human rights and discrimination.

Party members have complained that some convention meetings lacked closed captioning and translation services, while others have criticized party brass for assigning only 40 minutes Friday to debate economic policy proposals amid a pandemic that has hit vulnerable Canadians the hardest.

On top of video-conference delays, tensions over how far left the party can veer without losing its shot at power also surfaced on Friday during policy debate and on social media.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh aims to rally the base with a keynote speech Sunday, hoping to convey a sense of enthusiasm despite having no convention floor to stomp or walls to rattle.