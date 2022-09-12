New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators

OTTAWA -

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.

Nearly all of the 10 Quebec MPs endorsed Charest in the contest, but Saturday's leadership results revealed Poilievre won almost all of the 78 ridings.

"I think that was a clear and very positive signal sent by the leader that we work more than ever as a team," said longtime Quebec MP Gerard Deltell.

"Having a surprise visit of a leader on day one -- what a great message was sent to everybody. He listened to us very carefully for a full half an hour."

Poilievre also met with the rest of the Conservative national caucus Monday morning, including MPs and senators.

Many Conservatives feel Poilievre's decisive first-ballot victory is the recipe for unity the party has lacked for the past several years.

Longtime MP Michelle Rempel Garner -- who endorsed Patrick Brown in the race, before his ouster -- said Poilievre's victory signals an end to the "war of succession" that has plagued the party since losing power to the Liberals in 2015.

On Poilievre's second official day as leader he's already working to figure out his team, and he's dismissed the head of the Conservative Fund, who was appointed under former leader Erin O'Toole.

Ontario MP John Brassard, who was serving as the party's house leader under interim leader Candice Bergen, said Monday he's spoken with Poilievre, who plans to put a new leadership team in place.

"I expect that he's going to make that announcement soon."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.