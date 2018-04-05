

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Premier Brian Gallant says the Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature, Chris Collins, has been suspended from the Liberal caucus pending an investigation into allegations of harassment.

Gallant says the allegations have been made by a former employee of the legislative assembly.

The premier says the Liberal government will ask a legislative administration committee to suspend Collins from his administrative position pending an independent, third-party investigation.

Gallant did not release details about the nature of the allegations.