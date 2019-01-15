

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government has issued an ultimatum to the partners of the 2021 Francophonie Games: come up with a new funding plan by the end of the month -- or else.

Last month, the provincial government announced the Games could prove too expensive for the province, as cost estimates ballooned to $130 million from the original bid of $17 million.

Premier Blaine Higgs has said the province will stick with its original commitment to spend $10 million on the Games, but he insisted his government will not spend one penny more.

The other funding partners include the federal Department of Science and Sport, as well as the cities of Moncton and Dieppe.

On Tuesday, the provincial minister responsible for La Francophonie, Robert Gauvin, said Ottawa's funding formula was inadequate.

He says if more money can't be found by Jan. 30, then "the province will be unable to host the games."

The ninth Games of La Francophonie are scheduled to be held in the Moncton and Dieppe area in the summer of 2021, attracting 3,000 athletes and artists from more than 50 member states that have French as a common language.