The federal government has tabled a new bill that includes a proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgery backlogs caused by COVID-19, sources confirmed to CTV News.

The funds will be delivered on a per-capita basis.

In their last election campaign platform, the Liberals pledged to invest $6 billion to help eliminate waitlists made worse by the pandemic, in addition to $4 billion already committed.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will be delivering a speech later today in Ottawa with more details about the funds.

With files from CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur