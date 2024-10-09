New actions announced to encourage building of secondary suites, more homes in Canada
The federal government introduced a number of measures related to housing on Tuesday, which include measures for homeowners wanting to add a secondary suite, taxing vacant land and building homes in place of underused federal properties.
The first action is changes to how lenders and insurance companies can offer mortgage refinancing for homeowners looking to convert an unused basement or garage into a rental suite.
Homeowners can now refinance their current mortgage and construct a secondary suite, with borrowers able to access up to 90 per cent of the home's value, including the value of the extra suite. The borrower will be able to amortize the refinanced mortgage over a period of 30 years.
The federal government also said it is increasing the mortgage insurance home price limit to $2 million for those refinancing to build a secondary suite, saying this will ensure homeowners can access their refinancing in all housing markets across Canada.
"We must use every possible tool to build more homes and make housing affordable for every generation of Canadians," Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a press release.
The second measure announced was the launch of consultations on the taxation of vacant land, a measure which the federal government argues will incentivize landowners to build homes.
"The federal government is seeking feedback from provinces, territories, and municipalities that are interested in implementing their own vacant land taxes," the press release said.
Finally, Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced 14 underused federal properties have been deemed suitable for building new homes, bringing the number of total federal properties added to the Canada Public Land Bank to 70. The buildings are located in cities across Canada, including Ottawa, Quebec City, Cape Breton, N.S., and St. John's, N.L.
Duclos says affordable housing options are out of reach for "far too many Canadians" and that adding these buildings is part of an effort "to unlock public lands for housing at a pace and scale not seen in generations."
"We are delivering on our promise to continue to add more properties to the land bank and meet the deliverables outlined in Budget 2024 to support a new, ambitious Public Lands for Homes Plan. In doing so, we can build strong communities and more affordable housing across the country."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
BREAKING Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
COVID-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
New actions announced to encourage building of secondary suites, more homes in Canada
The federal government introduced a number of measures related to housing on Tuesday, which include measures for homeowners wanting to add a secondary suite, taxing vacant land and building homes in place of underused federal properties.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida
A steady rain fell in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning as a mighty Hurricane Milton churned toward a potentially catastrophic collision with the west coast of Florida, where some residents insisted they would stay even after millions were ordered to evacuate. Stragglers face grim odds of surviving, officials said.
Andrew Garfield shares the gift he's discovered in grieving his mother
Andrew Garfield’s ability to so lovingly and poetically express his grief for his mother, Linda, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019, offers a gift of connection, and, perhaps, catharsis, to anyone experiencing loss.
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
Canada
-
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress.
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
-
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
-
'I feel my life is nothing here': Palestinian-Canadian woman struggles as family remains trapped in Gaza war
As the war in Gaza escalates, Nabila Manna watches from her home with feelings of fear and helplessness. Her mother, siblings, and extended family are all in Gaza.
World
-
Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida
A steady rain fell in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning as a mighty Hurricane Milton churned toward a potentially catastrophic collision with the west coast of Florida, where some residents insisted they would stay even after millions were ordered to evacuate. Stragglers face grim odds of surviving, officials said.
-
Israeli offensive in hard-hit northern Gaza kills dozens and threatens hospitals
A large-scale Israeli operation in northern Gaza has killed and wounded dozens of people and threatens to shut down three hospitals over a year into the war with Hamas, Palestinian officials and residents said Wednesday.
-
Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the pilot died on board, an airline official said.
-
Trump sets sights on Pennsylvania and Harris plans to head west as hurricane scrambles campaigning
Donald Trump is holding rallies on Wednesday in pivotal Pennsylvania while U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris prepares for another visit to the West — even as Hurricane Milton menaces Florida and threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning.
-
Settler violence a part of daily life for many Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
Palestinian residents of the occupied West Bank share their stories of what life is like amid settler violence in the area.
-
FBI arrests Afghan man who officials say planned Election Day attack in the U.S.
The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Interference inquiry to hear from PM's national security and intelligence adviser
Nathalie Drouin, the prime minister's national security and intelligence adviser, is scheduled to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.
-
New actions announced to encourage building of secondary suites, more homes in Canada
The federal government introduced a number of measures related to housing on Tuesday, which include measures for homeowners wanting to add a secondary suite, taxing vacant land and building homes in place of underused federal properties.
-
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
Health
-
COVID-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
-
4 people in Ontario sickened with listeriosis amid beef tongue recall: ministry
The Ontario Ministry of Health says four people have been sickened after consuming beef tongue believed to be contaminated with listeria.
-
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for work on proteins
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to three scientists for their breakthrough work predicting and even designing the structure of proteins, the building blocks of life.
-
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
The space rock is slinging toward Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and will make its closest pass on Saturday. It should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting.
-
Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands
The Brazilian Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday authorized the restoration of social media platform X´s service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court's website.
Entertainment
-
Jenna Fischer reveals she's 'cancer free' after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year
Jenna Fischer is highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by sharing that she is now 'cancer free' after she was diagnosed with the disease in October 2023.
-
Andrew Garfield shares the gift he's discovered in grieving his mother
Andrew Garfield’s ability to so lovingly and poetically express his grief for his mother, Linda, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019, offers a gift of connection, and, perhaps, catharsis, to anyone experiencing loss.
-
Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley alleges abuse by former manager and Treble Charger member
Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley alleges in his new memoir that he was pressured into a secret sexual relationship with his former manager, Treble Charger frontman Greig Nori.
Business
-
Condo inventory growing as sellers anticipate demand rebound: Re/Max report
A new report says condo inventory is on the rise in most major Canadian markets as more sellers are listing their properties in anticipation of growing demand from buyers.
-
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
-
U.S. considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in the antitrust case
The U.S. Department of Justice is considering asking a federal judge to force Google to sell parts of its business in order to eliminate its online search monopoly.
Lifestyle
-
Elevator mechanic mistakes artwork for trash, throws it out
An elevator mechanic mistakenly threw out a piece of artwork, made to look like empty beer cans, assuming it was litter, a Dutch museum revealed earlier this month.
-
Alberta man's hovercraft creation odyssey 'an incredible experience'
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
-
B.C. rescue in 'rare' position of caring for 2 orphaned bobcat kittens
A wildlife rescue in B.C. is caring for two orphaned bobcat kittens who have become as inseparable as 'real sisters' even though it's highly unlikely they are actually from the same litter.
Sports
-
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
-
Hurricane Milton forces Bucs and Lightning to leave Florida early and other teams to alter games
The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton to practice the rest of the week.
-
RJ Barrett out for rest of Raptors pre-season with sprained right shoulder
RJ Barrett will miss the rest of the Toronto Raptors' pre-season with an injury.
Autos
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
-
Mercedes-Benz incubator program coming to Windsor
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Auto thefts down from 2023, but remain high, new data shows
New data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) shows that even though claims for auto theft dropped in the first half of 2024 compared to their 2023 peak, the rates of reported theft remain well above those of years prior.
Local Spotlight
Alberta man's hovercraft creation odyssey 'an incredible experience'
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
B.C. couple offers Taylor Swift tickets to anyone who can find their missing dog
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
'It’s unbelievable': N.B. man brings Batmobile to superhero fanatic
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Manitobans are in cleanup mode after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province this weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
23 doctors from Metro Vancouver sign letter questioning B.C. Conservative policies
An open letter signed by 23 doctors and one nurse practitioner in B.C.’s Lower Mainland highlights their concerns about the potential for cuts to the health-care system if John Rustad’s Conservatives form government after this month’s provincial election.
Toronto
-
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
-
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress.
-
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
Calgary
-
1 charged after several stolen cars found at Calgary auto dealership
An Airdrie resident is facing several charges after police say they were caught in possession of several stolen vehicles.
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta photographer wins international award for lynx photo
An Alberta man has won an award in a prestigious international wildlife photography competition.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. school opened following 4 days of closure after anonymous threats
St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is scheduled to open Wednesday after being closed for four consecutive days, as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated alleged anonymous threats.
-
Buyer beware: Cybersecurity expert warns about Amazon Prime Day scams
As thousands of Canadians are on the hunt for deals during Amazon Prime Day this week, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm over an increase in fraudsters posing as the company online.
-
Suspect in Sandy Hill mischief incident sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a mischief incident that happened last month in the neighbourhood of Sandy Hill.
Montreal
-
-
St-Hubert freezes prices and enters the 'value menu wars'
Quebec chicken chain St-Hubert is entering the 'value menu wars' by offering a series of cheaper options for lunch and freezing prices on its main courses.
-
Quebec premier takes heat for paying students to 'renovate their basement'
The Quebec government is facing criticism for a program that paid students to learn a construction skill -- as less than half the graduates are certified to work in the industry.
Edmonton
-
Cougar spotted in Lloydminster
A cougar has been spotted within the city of Lloydminster, police are warning the public.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers today as cooler air settles in
Gusty wind Tuesday night ushered in a much cooler airmass that'll stick around for a few days.
-
Oilers will 'find out quickly' what their team identity is as new NHL season begins
The grind begins Wednesday for the Edmonton Oilers, but their head coach isn't trying to look too far ahead as the National Hockey League (NHL) team tries to reach the Stanley Cup Final as it did last season.
Atlantic
-
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
'Getting tough': Sask. political leaders outline plans to tackle the drug trade with stronger policing
In the wake of a near-fatal overdose at the doorstep of Saskatoon’s safe consumption site last week, the province’s political leaders are weighing in with their strategies to help those struggling with drug addiction.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's proposed downtown event centre 'at very early stages'
Plans are on track for the proposed events centre in downtown Sudbury, city council heard the latest update on the major project Tuesday night.
-
Highway 144 reopened between Cartier and Gogama after fatal crash
Highway 144 is reopened north of Sudbury after a two-vehicle collision between a commercial and passenger vehicle happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
-
Three-year delay requires city hall to boost budget to restore downtown monument
City hall’s restoration of the People and the City monument has been stalled since early 2022, and a plan to resume the project next spring requires more money.
Barrie
-
Armed robbery at gas station in Amaranth Twp.
A person remains in serious condition in hospital after being shot during a gas station robbery.
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
United Way Simcoe Muskoka spends $3.5M for homeless housing
Funding for rural and Indigenous communities battling homelessness is on the horizon.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
-
Harrow high school redevelopment to include affordable housing
In February, council voted to convert the property into new high-density housing — meaning the new development would have a minimum of 109 units.
-
Multiple vehicles being pulled from Detroit River in west Windsor
Several cars are being pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Lethbridge
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker
A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Video shows dumpster diving black bear at Tim Hortons
A woman in Greater Sudbury, Ont., said "It doesn't get more Canadian than this" when she spotted a black bear dumpster diving at a Tim Hortons last month.
-
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
-
Canadian Museum of History returns artifacts to northern Ont. First Nation
For decades, Mississauga First Nation has known that human remains from their land were at the Canadian Museum of History.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.