OTTAWA – The federal New Democrats will be running a full campaign with a plane and tour buses once the fall election kicks off.

NDL Leader Jagmeet Singh's spokesperson Melanie Richer has confirmed to CTV News that the party, which is currently in third place, intends to charter a plane and have buses on the ground following Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Her comments came in response to former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair who said on CTV News Channel on Monday that he had heard “from someone inside the NDP” that the campaign would not have a plane as part of its tour plans during the election and would instead be flying commercial.

“That’s not true,” Richer said. “We will have a plane and buses and be running a full campaign.”

Campaign planes are used to transport the leader, their team, and journalists across the country as each party travels Canada pitching their vision for Canada to voters.

This kind of multi-week transportation doesn’t come cheap, as of the 2015 campaign CTV News had estimated that a typical Airbus passenger jet costs approximately $600,000 per week, not including jet fuel, landing fees, on-board meals, and accommodations for the flight crew, or a custom logo.

The NDP have been struggling to raise money in the lead-up to the election. According to the latest financial returns the party filed with Elections Canada, the party brought in $1.2 million in donations from 13,713 people in the first quarter of 2019. In contrast, the Conservatives led with $8 million fundraised, doubling the Liberal haul of $3.9 million.

The NDP are the first to publicly confirm their campaign tour transportation plans, though in past years both the Liberals and Conservatives have charted planes and buses for elections. CTV News has reached out to both parties to confirm if that will be the case this time.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer