NDP used stock video from Russia, weeks after decrying Tories for doing the same
The New Democrats used a stock image from Russia in a recent video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for doing the same.
On Wednesday NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced in a video message that he was ending the supply and confidence deal with the Liberal government, while accusing Conservative policies of hurting Canadians, including retirees.
The video then flashes to a stock video of two seniors sitting at a table looking at their laptop.
The Canadian Press independently verified from several stock images sites, including Getty Images, that the video originated from Russia.
The two seniors are also featured in photographs on a website for a Russian university, which says they are faculty members there.
"We obtained the image from a North American stock image service," New Democrats said in a statement,
"Nowhere did the service mention where the video was taken. We’ll take better care in the future.”
The NDP video remains up on all their social platforms.
Last month New Democrats denounced the Conservative Party of Canada after it used non-Canadian stock images in one of their videos, including Russian fighter jets.
The Conservative party deleted the video after online criticism, saying "mistakes happen" while pointing out that a Liberal ad from 2011 was scrutinized over its use of stock images.
At the time, deputy critic for ethics MP Charlie Angus criticized the use of non-Canadian images in political messaging.
"I love Canada. I want the next election to be run in Canada, for Canada," Angus said in a statement on Aug. 19.
New Democrats went on to condemn the use of "phoney, fake, bogus" digital content.
"I find it very strange that two major Canadian political parties - the NDP and the CPC - are not taking more care in their communications to Canadians about Canadians," said Government House leader Karina Gould in a statement.
She said both parties will have to explain why "neither could be bothered to use images of actual Canadians."
While the NDP and Conservatives are "focused on promoting their own political interests," she said the Liberal government is "squarely focused on delivering important measures and programs for Canadians that meet their needs."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
Jacob Hoggard seeking to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is seeking leave to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Georgia high school appears in court for hearing
The 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Georgia high school that killed four people will stay in detention as his lawyer declined to seek bail at a Friday morning court hearing.
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain operator turns down Couche-Tard takeover offer
The parent company of the Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain said Friday that it’s turning down a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Canada.
Canada
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
-
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
B.C. reverses course on changes to school tube-feeding program after backlash from family
Jaxton Tory did not get to start Grade 6 with his peers in Ladner, B.C., this week, due to his diet.
-
Canadians hearing the voices of Afghan women
Canadians advocating for the rights of Afghan women and girls are asking the world to lend an ear to their voices and a helping hand to those being stripped of their rights.
World
-
Teen charged in deadly shooting at Georgia high school appears in court for hearing
The 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Georgia high school that killed four people will stay in detention as his lawyer declined to seek bail at a Friday morning court hearing.
-
A fire in a school in Kenya kills 17 students and seriously burns 13 others
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.
-
American company, Russian propaganda: New Kremlin tactic reveals escalating effort to sway U.S. vote
Russia has long sought to inject disinformation into U.S. political discourse. Now, it's got a new angle: paying Americans to do the work.
-
Pope arrives in Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his Southeast Asia and Oceania trip
Pope Francis arrived in Papua New Guinea on Friday for the second leg of his four-nation trip through Southeast Asia and Oceania, becoming the second pope to visit the poor, strategically important South Pacific nation.
-
Prosecutors in Trump election case get judge's OK to lay out fresh evidence in court filing
The federal election interference case against Donald Trump inched forward Thursday, with a judge permitting prosecutors to file court documents later this month that could detail unflattering allegations about the former president as the Republican nominee enters the final weeks of his White House run.
-
Inside the Georgia high school where a sleepy morning was pierced by gunfire
It was the middle of second period at Apalachee High School, and the boy who few knew slipped out of his algebra class in J Hall again. That didn't strike his fellow students as unusual.
Politics
-
NDP used stock video from Russia, weeks after decrying Tories for doing the same
The New Democrats used a stock image from Russia in a recent video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for doing the same.
-
Conservative cuts? Party to share platform 'closer to the next election,' Scheer says
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians will have to wait until 'closer' to the next federal election to learn about the party's platform.
-
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Health
-
Many people at risk never got their 2nd mpox vaccine dose, public health agencies say
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
-
Measles a rising concern in Canada, following near-zero years during pandemic
There were almost zero measles cases in Canada during the pandemic, but as travel restrictions eased, the country started seeing infections again. With vaccination rates down, some health officials are concerned.
Sci-Tech
-
Telegram CEO defends himself against French charges in first public comments
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov promised to step up efforts to fight criminality on the messaging app, his first public comments since French authorities handed him preliminary charges for allegedly allowing the platform's use for criminal activity.
-
Sweden joins countries seeking to end screen time for children under 2
Sweden says children under the age of 2 should not be exposed to any digital screens. The recommendations, issued by the Scandinavian country's public health agency earlier this month as a new school year begins, are the latest in a worldwide effort to limit screen time for young children
-
Tiny glass beads suggest the moon had active volcanoes when dinosaurs roamed Earth
Volcanoes were still erupting on the moon when dinosaurs roamed Earth, new research suggests.
Entertainment
-
REVIEW
REVIEW 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' review: Tim Burton, stars deliver enough laughs to cast a spell
CTV's film critic Richard Crouse says the 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers enough laughs, fan service and new ideas to cast a spell.
-
Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new music
Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.
-
Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for hit 'Type of Way,' dead at 33
Atlanta-based rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for his 2013 hit "Type of Way," has died, according to a statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. He was 33.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
-
Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain operator turns down Couche-Tard takeover offer
The parent company of the Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain said Friday that it’s turning down a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Canada.
-
U.S. hiring rebounds slightly and unemployment rate dips in sign of still-slowing job market
Hiring by America’s employers picked up a bit in August from July’s sluggish pace, and the unemployment rate dipped for the first time since March in a sign that the job market may be cooling but remains sturdy.
Lifestyle
-
Almond or peach? New Brunswick gardener produces unexpected harvest
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
-
Fashion is slowly embracing the needs of disabled people. It’s happening for some Paralympians, too
Three years ago, when Team Canada appeared at the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the athletes were dressed in sleek white jeans. They may have looked good, but for some Paralympians on the team, they were a challenge.
-
Dress codes: How did plaid become popular for school uniforms?
As students return to school, one patterned textile now synonymous with uniforms will make its seasonal reappearance on pleated skirts, jumpers and ties: plaid.
Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score 900 career goals
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career in Portugal's UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday.
-
Soccer player injured after 'pretty hefty sneeze'
A soccer player in England has been ruled out with an injury after a "pretty hefty sneeze," according to his head coach.
-
Leafs sign defenceman Marshall Rifai to 2-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.
Autos
-
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
-
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
-
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Local Spotlight
Almond or peach? New Brunswick gardener produces unexpected harvest
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Vancouver
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Ambulance diversions underway as Royal Columbian Hospital attempts smoother tech transition
British Columbia has spent years planning and implementing a purely digital medical record system for the province's hospitals – and one of the largest is now sending away some patients as it attempts a smoother transition than its peers.
-
B.C. reverses course on changes to school tube-feeding program after backlash from family
Jaxton Tory did not get to start Grade 6 with his peers in Ladner, B.C., this week, due to his diet.
Toronto
-
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
-
Man arrested after 5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Toronto
A man in his 30s has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in East York injured five people on Friday morning.
-
Three suspects charged in carjacking, string of GTA home invasions targeting luxury cars
Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions and carjackings targeting luxury vehicles in the GTA over the last month or so, police say.
Calgary
-
'It's remarkable!': Meteor captured on Calgary doorbell camera
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
-
Calgary's water use 'unsustainable' for the second straight day
The City of Calgary says water use increased again on Thursday despite demands from city officials for residents and businesses to conserve water.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
Ottawa
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 6-8
Planes take to the sky at the Gatineau-Ottawa Airshow, Ottawa ComicCon is at the EY Centre, festival and fair season continues and the Redblacks return to TD Place. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
-
Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain operator turns down Couche-Tard takeover offer
The parent company of the Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain said Friday that it’s turning down a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Canada.
-
Many people at risk never got their 2nd mpox vaccine dose, public health agencies say
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
Edmonton
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
-
$250M price of Edmonton's renovation wish list for Commonwealth Stadium
Nearly 50 years after it was built, the City of Edmonton says Commonwealth Stadium could use some major renovations.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
-
Gas prices fall across the Maritimes
The price of gas has decreased across the Maritimes for a third week in a row.
-
Heavy rainfall expected for most of the Maritimes Saturday, with highest amounts in western N.S.
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for several areas across the Maritimes this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in case of Manitoba jail guard accused in death of inmate
A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver his verdict today in the case of a senior corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate.
-
'We were all shaken': Kids dropped off by bus at wrong stop amid issues with division's new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
Regina
-
These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election
With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'Pure annoyance': Cricket infestation taking over south Sask. farm
James Schiller says crickets are taking over his farm southwest of Regina.
Kitchener
-
International students in Kitchener, Ont. lose thousands of dollars to alleged rental scam
More than a dozen international students fell for a scam involving a fake apartment rental. Here's what experts say renters should do when hunting for a new home.
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Crash reported on Highway 24 in Cambridge
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election
With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
Northern Ontario
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Body of missing Sudbury woman found in Point Grondine Park
Indigenous and provincial police are investigating after the body of a Sudbury woman was found in Point Grondine Park near Killarney several hours after she was reported missing.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
London
-
Complainant testifies in sexual assault trial involving former Woodstock mayor
Day two in the second trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch got underway Thursday as Assistant Crown Jennifer Moser continued examination of a female ex-friend of Birtch.
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
-
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
Barrie
-
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare creates groups to review feedback
Working groups and advisory tables set up to assist in creating future plans of MAHC.
-
Suspended G1 driver faces criminal charges after traffic stop turns into drug bust: OPP
Provincial police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Yonge Street in Midland, which led to the seizure of a large amount of street drugs, cash, and weapons and resulted in criminal charges.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
Windsor
-
Friday morning fire in west Windsor
Windsor fire crews were out early Friday morning. According to AM800 News, fire broke out a multi-unit complex on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive.
-
Windsor mom frustrated with bus delays
A series of bus delays are highlighting the challenges faced by students in Windsor-Essex with special needs. Michelle Birch has 16-year-old twin boys and they are both on the Autism Spectrum.
-
Lakeshore relaxes zoning rules to allow for new home construction
The Town of Lakeshore has approved a relaxing of its zoning rules to allow up to four units by right in residential areas. Councillors approved the change at a special meeting on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying 3 suspects in commercial structure fire
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help identify three suspects in connection with a fire set to a commercial building.
-
Southern Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect accused of posing as a teacher, threatened child to send intimate images
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
-
Fentanyl with a street value of $400K seized in northwestern Ont.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
-
Water restored in Little Current, but still not safe to drink
Water service has been restored in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, but it's still not safe to drink, officials said Thursday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.