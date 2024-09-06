NDP used stock video from Russia, weeks after decrying Tories for doing the same

The New Democrats used a stock image from Russia in a recent video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for doing the same.

On Wednesday NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced in a video message that he was ending the supply and confidence deal with the Liberal government, while accusing Conservative policies of hurting Canadians, including retirees.

The video then flashes to a stock video of two seniors sitting at a table looking at their laptop.

The Canadian Press independently verified from several stock images sites, including Getty Images, that the video originated from Russia.

The two seniors are also featured in photographs on a website for a Russian university, which says they are faculty members there.

"We obtained the image from a North American stock image service," New Democrats said in a statement,

"Nowhere did the service mention where the video was taken. We’ll take better care in the future.”

The NDP video remains up on all their social platforms.

Last month New Democrats denounced the Conservative Party of Canada after it used non-Canadian stock images in one of their videos, including Russian fighter jets.

The Conservative party deleted the video after online criticism, saying "mistakes happen" while pointing out that a Liberal ad from 2011 was scrutinized over its use of stock images.

At the time, deputy critic for ethics MP Charlie Angus criticized the use of non-Canadian images in political messaging.

"I love Canada. I want the next election to be run in Canada, for Canada," Angus said in a statement on Aug. 19.

New Democrats went on to condemn the use of "phoney, fake, bogus" digital content.

"I find it very strange that two major Canadian political parties - the NDP and the CPC - are not taking more care in their communications to Canadians about Canadians," said Government House leader Karina Gould in a statement.

She said both parties will have to explain why "neither could be bothered to use images of actual Canadians."

While the NDP and Conservatives are "focused on promoting their own political interests," she said the Liberal government is "squarely focused on delivering important measures and programs for Canadians that meet their needs."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6.