

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The New Democrats say that if the Liberals were serious about ensuring men and women get equal pay for work of equal value, they would be moving faster on introducing legislation -- and attaching a dollar amount.

The 2018 federal budget included a promise to implement proactive pay equity legislation, but did not include any details on what it would cost.

The 556-page budget implementation bill also did not contain any steps towards making that a reality for those who work in federally regulated sectors.

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson says, at the very least, the budget should have set aside funding to establish a pay equity commissioner to start trying to hammer out the details needed to make it work.

The Liberals have previously said they will consult widely on how to achieve the goal, including what it will cost and how they will enforce the rules.

Malcolmson says funding for universal access to affordable child care would have been another way the gender-focused budget could have done more to support women.