OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to tax the “super rich,” improve accessibility for mental health care, create one million “good jobs” and set up a Crown corporation for vaccine production, if his party was to form government.

Bright and early Thursday morning, the NDP released “commitments to Canadians” and a plan for a “fair” pandemic recovery that essentially amounts to the campaign platform that Singh and his candidates will be running on should a federal election be called in the near future.

While much of the 115-page document comprises commitments previously made by the New Democrats, including in previous elections, the party says it includes other new ideas that have been informed by Canadians’ struggles during the last 18 months.

Among the other key policy pledges the party is making:

National child care, pharmacare and dental care programs;

Fully paid sick leave for workers and a “small business recovery package”;

Forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt and boosting the federal minimum wage;

Affordable housing, high-speed internet, and cell phone service;

Setting up a “climate emergency” cabinet committee;

Developing a “national action plan for reconciliation” with Indigenous peoples; and

Follow-through on unfulfilled Liberal promises to the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The NDP says it is their desire to “build a fairer economy for working Canadians,” and to “tackle the deep roots of injustice and inequality,” that Singh will be running on in his campaign against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole.

“In every corner of the country, families are worried about jobs, the health of our loved ones, and the public services that everyone counts on. We all want to go back to some sort of ‘normal’ after the pandemic… But as I listen to Canadians, I hear the worry in people’s voices,” said Singh in the preamble of the platform document, which is titled ‘Ready for Better.”

“Sadly, for the last six years the Liberals haven’t done much to make life any easier,” it reads.

NDP officials briefing reporters about the platform said that while the majority of the party’s pledges have been outlined in the plan, there will be more announcements to come. They also promised that full costing for its commitments is coming.

“These are our priorities, our vision for a recovery that hopefully we are in, or are getting to soon. If we find ourselves in an election campaign, which many of you think will happen, and I think will happen, then obviously this will be the foundation of what we'll talk about in an election campaign,” said an NDP spokesperson speaking to reporters on background.

While the NDP leader recently published an open letter stating that Trudeau would be “selfish” to call an election while the pandemic is ongoing, all sides have been engaging in pseudo electioneering. Singh released his commitment document in Newfoundland Thursday, as part of a tour of Atlantic Canada.

