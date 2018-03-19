OTTAWA – The federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday, on what they view as an "urgent situation": the potential for future tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the United States.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has exempted Canada and Mexico from a recent imposition of global tariffs—25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum— the NDP is concerned that the reprieve is only temporary and tied to the fate of the ongoing NAFTA renegotiation.

NDP trade critic Tracey Ramsey, who represents Essex, Ont. and is a member of the parliamentary steel caucus, has sent a letter to House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan asking for the special debate.

In the letter sent to Regan, Ramsey argues that the debate is needed to let MPs weigh in on the situation and to discuss what plans or policies that should be implemented to prepare for potential impacts to thousands of workers, should Trump change his mind.

The party also views this potential emergency debate as an opportunity to have the Commons discuss the “relationship unfolding” between the two countries.

"Since his election as President, Donald Trump has ordered billions of dollars of tariffs on Canadian industries. Almost every major sector has been targeted by the current U.S. administration, and last week our aluminum and steel sectors narrowly escaped a major hit," her letter reads.

“It is necessary for Members of the House of Commons to have the time and opportunity to fully discuss not only the implications of potential tariffs, but also to propose and debate remedies and solutions to the growing problem.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent part of last week touring steel and aluminum factories in Canada. During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the start of his tour, Trudeau said Canadian steel workers can “breathe a sigh of relief,” as trade talks continue.

The NDP consider the matter critical and they say that is why they are pushing it now, instead of waiting for the party's next scheduled opposition day – where they have the chance to set the agenda in the House with a motion of their choosing.

It is expected that Regan will rule on whether the debate is warranted following Question Period on Monday afternoon.

