OTTAWA -- MPs are spending their Friday night in the House of Commons as the federal government pushes forward the back-to-work legislation that would end the Canada Post strike.

Getting to the point of debating the legislation came after considerable drama in the Chamber, during a special late sitting Friday night.

All but a handful of New Democrat MPs staged a walkout during the House of Commons vote on a motion to fast-track the bill, C-89, the “Postal Services Resumption and Continuation Act."

One by one the New Democrats nodded at the Speaker and walked out, some with fists raised towards the public viewing galleries. The move came after the NDP spent the day pledging their solidarity with the postal workers, some of which spent the day occupying some ministers’ offices.

The six NDP MPs remained because that was the maximum number of third-party MPs that would be permitted to speak to the bill under the parameters of the motion, according to the NDP.

The motion passed 173-13, allowing the House to move through multiple legislative steps in rapid succession by limiting the length of debate and letting Labour Minister Patty Hadju to determine when debate will end.

As she kicked off debate on the bill itself, Hajdu was met with chants of “Shame! Shame!” from the public viewing galleries where postal workers had convened. As they continued to disrupt the proceedings, Parliament Hill security escorted the demonstrators out, with at least one leaving in handcuffs and the union vowing this would only be the beginning of a bitter battle.

“They’re attacking democracy and the rights of workers,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in the House foyer after the walk-out, saying the Liberals have completely undermined the workers’ ability to negotiate a fair deal.

Debate on the bill was expected to continue late into the night and potentially early Saturday morning.

The bill spells out the process for the postal workers to return to the job "without delay" while continuing negotiations with a new, independent mediator-arbitrator.

The Senate has passed a motion to sit at 11 a.m. on Saturday and again Sunday, a rare occurrence, in case they are needed.

The legislation will come into effect, forcing Canada Post Workers back on the job at noon the day after it receives royal assent.

The governing Liberals took the step to legislate Canada Post back to work on Thursday, a day after a special mediator was re-appointed to help try to find a compromise following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations and rolling strikes that have led to a backlog of mail deliveries.

Hajdu said at the time that it was not a step she took lightly and still was hopeful the two sides would strike a deal before legislation would be imposed, but on Friday she was decisive that this strike needed to end, calling postal service “essential.” She spoke of the reliance Canadians and businesses have on timely postal services, especially during the holiday season.

Both Crown Corporation Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) remained at the bargaining table throughout Friday, with no sign of a deal to be had.

As the parliamentary scene unfolded on the Hill, out on the lawn Canada Post employees had gathered with signs, even a large crafted head of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Here to legislate injuries and unpaid work just like Harper,” read one. “Manufactured crisis,” read another.

All day, mail service was halted in the nation’s capital and in other places across the country, as rotating strikes continued.

The postal workers union has restated its vow to take the government to court over the bill, should it pass.

"The fact that the government would not only violate constitutional rights, but then impose undemocratic means of getting it through so there’s no real debate allowed on this bill," CUPW President Mike Palacek said in an interview with CTV News earlier Thursday.

The Canadian Press has reported that two independent senators, Frances Lankin and Diane Griffin, wrote Hajdu expressing their concern that the bill may not be constitutional.

In response to this, immediately after the vote on the motion passed, Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould stood in the House and tabled a Charter statement on the legislation, outlining her department’s argument for why the bill is compliant with the Constitution.

The last time back-to-work legislation was used for Canada Post workers was in 2011 by the then-Conservative government. It was challenged in court and found five years later to be unconstitutional, though Hajdu defends this new bill as taking a different, more "fair and balanced" approach.