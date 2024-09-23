NDP sees 'opportunity' to push Liberal government on Palestinian statehood
The NDP is urging the Liberals to recognize Palestinian statehood, warning that a Conservative government would not protect international law in the Middle East.
"If we go to an election within weeks or months, and if there is a Conservative government, this will not happen," NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said Monday.
She accused the Liberals of lacking "moral courage and political will" to advance the Trudeau government's stated goal of advancing a two-state solution, where Israel and a Palestinian country exist peacefully.
McPherson says Canada ought to recognize Palestinian statehood before any snap election. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been leading in the polls for months, and McPherson argued the party has been uncritically supportive of Israel.
"We have heard from Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives that they have no interest in international law, they have no interest in protecting the rights of Palestinians," she said.
Tory foreign affairs critic Michael Chong wrote in a statement that Israel is defending itself against terrorism by Hamas and Hezbollah.
"Conservatives recognize that Israel is a democratic state defending itself in a fight between democracy and rising authoritarianism," he wrote. "There is no question which side Canada should be on."
The NDP is also seeking a two-way arms embargo, where Canada would go beyond barring new arms permits and actually block all military trade, including goods arriving from Israel.
The Liberals have restricted weapons sales by halting new permits and pausing some that were already in place. But the U.S. government has proposed buying Canadian arms and sending them to Israel, which Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said she is looking into.
The NDP also wants Canada to go beyond sanctioning certain settlers in the West Bank and impose a ban on at least far-right ministers in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. McPherson said two had uttered "genocidal language against the Palestinian people."
Ottawa condemned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich last month for suggesting it would be justified to starve Palestinians, and he previously said the Palestinian village of Huwara should be erased.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is part of a Jewish supremacist party, has called on Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip and have Israelis settle the territory, which has prompted accusations of ethnic cleansing.
The Liberals and Conservatives did not have an immediate response to McPherson's criticisms.
McPherson noted the government could act on her three proposals without a vote in Parliament or a parliamentary study.
Israeli strikes on Monday killed more than 270 people in Lebanon and wounded a thousand people, as part of a campaign the Israeli government says is meant to stop Hezbollah militants from ongoing rocket attacks that have caused the evacuation of large swaths of northern Israel.
Canada recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist group, and McPherson said the rocket attacks need to stop.
She also says international law is being violated, including in pager explosions that killed Hezbollah militants as well as civilians and children. The attacks are widely believed to have been done by Israel.
McPherson would not say whether she believes the "indiscriminate" pager attack is an act of terrorism when asked twice on Monday.
"We know that Hezbollah is a listed terrorist entity, but the (Israeli) government is breaking international law when they are using indiscriminate weapons and the people of Lebanon are suffering," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They're never going to see me cry': Michael Kovrig shares experience of more than 1,000 days in Chinese detainment
It's been exactly three years since Canadian Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after spending 1,019 days in a Chinese prison. Now, he's publicly speaking out about his arrest and detainment for the first time.
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
Number of CRA employees fired for inappropriately claiming CERB approaches 300
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has provided new data on the number of employees who were found to have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Speaker asks MPs to behave better in question period after incident
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus says he expects members of Parliament to behave better than they did last week, when an exchange between two party leaders got so heated one MP thought it may actually come to physical blows.
Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as Israeli strikes kill 492
Israeli strikes on Lebanon Monday killed more than 490 people, including more than 90 women and children, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
Is the COVID XEC variant a concern in Canada? Here's what you need to know, according to health experts
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
Beverly Glenn-Copeland reveals dementia diagnosis, will soon play final Canadian show
Beverly Glenn-Copeland says he's been diagnosed with dementia and will play his final concert tour dates over the next two weeks.
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
It was a tragic ending to the search for a six-year-old boy in northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since Wednesday.
Canada
-
Number of CRA employees fired for inappropriately claiming CERB approaches 300
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has provided new data on the number of employees who were found to have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'They're never going to see me cry': Michael Kovrig shares experience of more than 1,000 days in Chinese detainment
It's been exactly three years since Canadian Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after spending 1,019 days in a Chinese prison. Now, he's publicly speaking out about his arrest and detainment for the first time.
-
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
-
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
-
'It's disgusting': Ford calls for investigation into Toronto school field trip that ended at 'Palestinian rally'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) should investigate how some students on a recent school field trip ended up at a rally where pro-Palestinian slogans were shouted.
-
Suspect arrested after alleged assault on B.C. pickleball court
Authorities are investigating a report that violence erupted on a pickleball court in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
World
-
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket found guilty of murder
A mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 was convicted Monday of murder and faces life in prison.
-
Malaysian police rescue 187 more children as sex abuse probe of Islamic group deepens
Malaysian police said Monday they have rescued 187 more children and raided locations nationwide linked to an Islamic business group that is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of children.
-
Man accused in apparent assassination left note indicating he intended to kill Trump
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
-
Alabama mass shooting: Search underway for suspects after 4 killed, 17 injured
Officials in Birmingham, Alabama, pleaded Monday with members of the public for information leading to arrests in a weekend mass shooting that killed four people and injured more than a dozen others, announcing rewards totaling US$100,000.
-
Boxing training suspended at Massachusetts police academy after recruit's death
The Massachusetts State Police have suspended full-contact boxing training activities among recruits until further notice after a trainee died, a police spokesperson said.
-
Erik Menendez says Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' is full of 'blatant lies'
Erik Menendez is slamming the 'dishonest portrayal' of his life in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story.'
Politics
-
House Speaker asks MPs to behave better in question period after incident
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus says he expects members of Parliament to behave better than they did last week, when an exchange between two party leaders got so heated one MP thought it may actually come to physical blows.
-
Trudeau meets with Haiti's acting prime minister, calls for humanitarian help
Justin Trudeau will turn his focus to the ongoing crises in Haiti as he speaks with some world leaders Monday ahead of the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.
-
'Like the air is coming out of the bicycle tire': Strategists weigh in on tumultuous week for the Liberals
Following another byelection loss in a riding long considered a Liberal stronghold, coupled with the news another minister is quitting cabinet — and opting to sit as an independent MP — the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weighs in on the Liberals' political fortunes.
Health
-
Public health-care facilities projected to spend $1.5B on private nursing agencies in previous year: report
Private nursing agencies could cost Canadian health-care facilities approximately $1.5 billion in 2023-24, according to a new report commissioned by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions.
-
Is the COVID XEC variant a concern in Canada? Here's what you need to know, according to health experts
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
-
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
-
Here are the eight new emojis coming to smartphones
Finally, an emoji to represent us all is coming soon: An exhausted face with bags under its eyes.
-
A Soyuz capsule with 2 Russians and 1 American from the International Space Station returns to Earth
A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair.
Entertainment
-
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial to get underway at northern Ontario courthouse
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley, is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
-
Juno Awards add South Asian category, focus more on popularity in top awards
The Juno Awards are casting a spotlight on Canadian-made South Asian music as part of broader changes to the annual celebration.
-
Beverly Glenn-Copeland reveals dementia diagnosis, will soon play final Canadian show
Beverly Glenn-Copeland says he's been diagnosed with dementia and will play his final concert tour dates over the next two weeks.
Business
-
Cosmetics retailer Lush laying off staff amid 'scaling down' of Vancouver operations
Cosmetics brand Lush says it is laying off staff as it scales down operations at its Vancouver facilities.
-
Amazon launches in-garage deliveries in Canada for some customers
Amazon.com Inc. says some customers in Canada can now start getting their packages delivered to their garage.
-
Canadian natural gas prices fall to two-year low as storage fills
Canadian natural gas prices slumped to their lowest level in more than two years on Monday and are expected to remain under pressure for weeks.
Lifestyle
-
Alcohol-free beer is gaining popularity, even at Oktoberfest
Alcohol-free beer has been gaining popularity in recent years as beer consumption shrinks.
-
One simple way to improve mental health and work-life balance
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
-
Jeanne Beker, the trailblazer of Canadian fashion and music storytelling, inspires new Calgary exhibition
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Sports
-
Guy Gaudreau, father of Gaudreau brothers, helps out at Philadelphia Flyers practice
The Philadelphia Flyers had a former hockey coach help him Monday at training camp — the father of the late John and Matthew Gaudreau, who was an invited guest.
-
Toronto Raptors to retire Vince Carter's jersey: reports
The Toronto Raptors are planning to retire Vince Carter's jersey next month, sources tell TSN.
-
Watch a surfer wipe out in a 'gnarly' monster wave and survive
Surfer Mickey Brennan says he's 'amazed' to be alive after wiping out in a giant wave off Tasmania.
Autos
-
Canadian natural gas prices fall to two-year low as storage fills
Canadian natural gas prices slumped to their lowest level in more than two years on Monday and are expected to remain under pressure for weeks.
-
U.S. proposes ban on smart cars with Chinese and Russian tech
The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will propose a ban on the sale or import of smart vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russian technology because of national security concerns, according to U.S. officials.
-
Northvolt to axe 1,600 jobs as Europe's EV hopes stall
Northvolt plans to cut 1,600 jobs at its base in Sweden, or about a fifth of its global workforce, as Europe's biggest hope in the electric vehicle battery market struggles with production problems, sluggish demand and competition from China.
Local Spotlight
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Jeanne Beker, the trailblazer of Canadian fashion and music storytelling, inspires new Calgary exhibition
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
'Sheer excitement': Manitoba photographer snaps photo of lightning strike and double rainbow
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
'It was a shock': Business pays Moncton not-for-profit's mortgage
An anonymous business owner paid off the mortgage for a New Brunswick not-for-profit.
Heroic dog saved his northern Ont. owner who had a massive heart attack
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie, Ont. photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
Vancouver
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in Metro Vancouver jail cell
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after a man arrested for alleged impaired driving died in a Metro Vancouver jail cell.
-
Man sentenced after break-ins at 'high-end' homes under construction in Metro Vancouver
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to multiple break-ins at homes under construction across Metro Vancouver.
-
Suspect arrested after alleged assault on B.C. pickleball court
Authorities are investigating a report that violence erupted on a pickleball court in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' set free after judge dismisses evidence in 2021 slaying
A Toronto rapper who was charged in a fatal 2021 shooting has been released after a judge dismissed social media evidence in the case.
-
'It's disgusting': Ford calls for investigation into Toronto school field trip that ended at 'Palestinian rally'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) should investigate how some students on a recent school field trip ended up at a rally where pro-Palestinian slogans were shouted.
-
Victim loses $170K to investment scam, Brampton man charged
A Brampton man has been charged with fraud after allegedly leading someone to believe they bought Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) through a legitimate investment company in British Columbia.
Calgary
-
'Our patience has come to an end': Alberta doctors call for new pay model. acute care plan
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is urging the provincial government to implement a new compensation model for doctors and adopt a plan to stabilize acute care.
-
Calgary police release photo of teen suspect in Riverbend fires
Calgary police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire in the community of Riverbend that damaged multiple homes.
-
Calgary men guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud case involving B.C. RV resort
On Sept. 20, Justice R.E. Nation of the Alberta Court of King's Bench found Craig McMorran guilty of fraud, money laundering and stealing a cottage from its rightful owners.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief responds to recent violent crimes
There has been an apparent spike in the number of reported violent crimes in Ottawa this month. Police Chief Eric Stubbs says it's a concern.
-
Number of CRA employees fired for inappropriately claiming CERB approaches 300
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has provided new data on the number of employees who were found to have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa's 'Night Mayor' to get a 'Night Council'; applications now open
The City of Ottawa says it is recruiting a 'nightlife council' to aid the city's recently appointed nightlife commissioner.
Montreal
-
'No restrictions' for English patients in Quebec health institutions
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after victim in Montreal assault dies in hospital
A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man died of his injuries from an assault in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough earlier this month.
-
PQ calls for emergency debate over Northvolt layoffs
As the difficulties mount for battery manufacturer Northvolt, the PQ is calling for an emergency debate in the Quebec legislature on Tuesday to find out more about the agreement between the Quebec government and the Swedish multinational.
Edmonton
-
'Our patience has come to an end': Alberta doctors call for new pay model. acute care plan
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is urging the provincial government to implement a new compensation model for doctors and adopt a plan to stabilize acute care.
-
Drunk driving suspected in Anthony Henday Drive crash
Charges are pending against a driver who was headed the wrong way before a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning, police say.
-
$22K grant awarded to Arts of the Ave Society to support community initiatives
Arts of the Ave Edmonton Society will receive tens of thousands of dollars in grant money from the Canada Post Community Foundation.
Atlantic
-
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
-
50 people report gastrointestinal illness after attending P.E.I. shellfish festival
Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.
-
'Pretty special moment': Cape Breton Eagles forward who battled cancer last season named captain
Cape Breton Eagles forward Jacob Newcombe has been named the team's new captain.
Winnipeg
-
Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP
It was a tragic ending to the search for a six-year-old boy in northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since Wednesday.
-
Man charged following death of woman in Assiniboine Avenue apartment
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in an Assiniboine Avenue apartment on Sunday.
-
'It's pretty concerning': Lynn Lake mayor calling on province to help repair decaying bridge
The mayor of Lynn Lake, Man. is concerned about a bridge connecting to his community and what would happen if it became impassable.
Regina
-
No injuries reported in Grand Coulee, Sask. house fire
Emergency Crews including Regina Fire were called to a house fire in the community of Grand Coulee on Monday afternoon.
-
Sask. investing additional $10M to help coal reliant communities transition through federal phase out
With the federal government’s plan to phase out coal power stations by 2030 the provincial government says another $10 million dollars will be given to the Coronach and Estevan regions to help those in the area with the transition.
-
Riders unveil Indigenous designed logo for upcoming kisiskaciwan game for truth and reconciliation
The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled their special First Nation-designed logo ahead of Saturday's kisiskaciwan game, recognizing truth and reconciliation, against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Kitchener
-
Three killed, three hurt in Wellesley Township crash
Three people were killed Monday morning in a crash north of Wellesley.
-
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
-
Three teens arrested following armed robbery at Kitchener business
Three teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Kitchener, the latest in a string of crimes involving youths in Waterloo Region.
Saskatoon
-
Candle Lake Golf Course restaurant may be a total loss after early morning fire
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
-
Sask. First Nation searching for possible unmarked graves this week
A First Nation in northeastern Saskatchewan is conducting a search this week for potential unmarked graves.
-
Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights back in court today, here's a timeline of events
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. senior pushed during family dispute, hits head on pavement
A family dispute related to a property matter turned ugly over the weekend when a 71-year-old hit their head on the pavement after being pushed.
-
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial to get underway at northern Ontario courthouse
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley, is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
-
Boy abducted from California in 1951 at age 6 found alive on East Coast more than 70 years later
Luis Armando Albino was six years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
London
-
'Burnouts and fireworks on the roof of a building': Hundreds gather for illegal car meet in south London
519 Meets organized a car rally in south London on Saturday in a Value Village parking lot, and it turned out to be their largest ever.
-
SIU clears London police officer of wrongdoing in spring arrest
London police were cleared of any wrongdoing by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) following an incident where a man had his nose broken in an altercation this past spring.
-
‘Choice is taken away’; locals react to Budweiser Gardens moving to cashless payment only
There's been no shortage of reaction to last week's announcement by Budweiser Gardens that it's going completely cashless as of Sept. 27.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds rock, holiday cirque and country concert to its winter lineup
Casino Rama announced three new performances will hit the stage this winter.
-
Orillia aquatic supervisor accused in luring and child pornography investigation
Provincial police laid charges in a luring and child pornography investigation involving an Orillia man who worked at a local recreation centre.
-
Charges laid after unpaid bill sparks confrontation at Blue Mountain Resort
A Brampton man faces charges after police say a dispute over an unpaid bill at Blue Mountain Resort turned into a confrontation.
Windsor
-
One suspect arrested, one sought after shots fired during altercation
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is looking for another after shots were fired during an altercation downtown.
-
Two house fires deemed arson, damage estimated over $1M
Windsor police say they are investigating two residential fires that were deliberately set on Sunday morning.
-
Illegal firearms and stolen motorcycles seized by police
Windsor police arrested two suspects after seizing numerous illegal firearms and recovering three stolen motorcycles.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows B.C. Conservative Rustad saying he regrets getting 'so-called vaccine'
The NDP has shared a video of B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad saying he regrets getting the "so-called vaccine" against COVID-19.
-
Man sentenced after break-ins at 'high-end' homes under construction in Metro Vancouver
A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to multiple break-ins at homes under construction across Metro Vancouver.
-
BC Conservatives promise $3K housing rebate
Conservative leader John Rustad is unveiling his party’s plan to address a key issue for the majority of voters in this election: affordability.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Lethbridge
-
Police seize pen gun, drugs in Redcliff bust
A Medicine Hat man faces charges after police say they found him in possession of drugs and a .22-calibre pen gun.
-
Volunteers brave cold and rain to pull the bus in fundraiser for United Way of Lethbridge
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
-
Cool, wet weather allows Lethbridge County to rescind fire restrictions
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Greater Sudbury grandmother wins $400K lottery prize based on popular gameshow
After playing the lottery for more than 40 years, a Greater Sudbury woman made a huge windfall playing a scratch ticket game.
-
Northern Ont. senior pushed during family dispute, hits head on pavement
A family dispute related to a property matter turned ugly over the weekend when a 71-year-old hit their head on the pavement after being pushed.
-
Sault police seize $96K in meth, fentanyl and cocaine
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 36-year-old suspect with drug trafficking and other charges following a weekend raid of a residence on Robin Street.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.