NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation

Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.

"We believe in taking tough measures, and the Speaker needs to respond to these tough measures, including imposing a financial penalty, ensuring that the Speaker apologizes again, and as well ensuring that the Speaker understands this is never to happen again," NDP House Leader Peter Julian told reporters in the House of Commons foyer ahead of question period.

This comes amid questions over whether the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) would be recommending Fergus resign, a call that would need the support of the majority of MPs to be included in the committee's report, due to the House on Thursday.

Fergus has been under scrutiny and called out by the entire House of Commons for breaching the expectations of impartiality that are essential to his high office, by filming a video for outgoing interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser in his Speaker's attire, which was then allegedly errantly played at a partisan event.

Throughout the controversy, both the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have been calling for Fergus to resign. Without the NDP's backing, it appears unlikely their push will be enough to pressure the relatively newly-elected Speaker to step aside.

Julian said the NDP also wants to see the Speaker's job description beefed up to include more direct language around the importance of maintaining impartiality, and a codification of the parameters of what would be considered partisan conduct.

"We believe these are vitally important to maintain confidence in the institution," Julian said.

If the Liberals are amenable to the NDP's proposals, the two parties would have the votes on the committee to see these recommendations for sanctions and overarching procedural changes included in the final report, while the resignation calls may be relegated to an opposition dissenting addendum.

Though, should a similar situation ever happen again, the NDP wouldn't hesitate to move a motion of non-confidence in the Speaker, Julian added, noting he led the calls for Fergus' predecessor Anthony Rota to resign over his invitation and recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

"We did that on the basis of what we felt that was in the best interests of the institution. And in the same way this time, we're acting as the adults in the room," Julian said.

The committee met for two hours behind closed doors on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to resume sitting on Tuesday afternoon to continue drafting its report into the controversy, after hearing directly from Fergus and other key players on Monday.

During his two hours of testimony, a repentant Fergus said he would accept whatever recommendations the committee makes. While the Liberals accepted their colleague's apology, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, who has been leading the charge as a former House Speaker against Fergus, said he couldn't see a path forward for him.

Julian described the proceedings as "disciplinary hearings into the actions of the Speaker," and sought to position the New Democrats as the party "asking tough questions" while the other parties "make speeches."

"What the NDP has been attempting to… is get to the bottom of things, and get clear answers as to what transpired," Julian said, expressing disappointment in specifically how the Conservatives comported themselves in Monday's marathon hearing.

"I think it's fair to say we have a responsibility when we're talking about a parliamentary institution like the Speakership, to ensure that we are working in a methodical way… And, I'm satisfied with the NDP's approach in this, that we're ensuring that it will never happen again," Julian said.