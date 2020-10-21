OTTAWA -- The federal New Democrats appear ready to back the minority government in a key confidence vote this afternoon, avoiding the country being called to the polls in a snap general election.

However, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has not clearly stated how his caucus will vote later today, stating only that they will be “voting for Canadians,” and “voting against an election,” but that they are still “looking at options” for how they will actually vote on the Conservatives’ push to create a new committee to probe alleged Liberal corruption.

Voting against the motion would be a gesture demonstrating they support the Liberals continuing to govern amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though, Singh has plans to keep various lines of inquiries into the WE Charity and other matters alive, in existing parliamentary forums.

The Liberals declared the vote to create this committee would be a matter of confidence, meaning that if the Liberals lose, it could trigger an election. Singh is saying now that he’s not going to give Trudeau the campaign he wants.

In minority Parliaments, governments stay in power so long as they maintain the confidence of the House of Commons. That confidence is often tested several times a year with votes on budgets and other monetary matters, but governments can also designate other key votes on important issues as matters of confidence.

All sides have said they don’t want an election right now, given new COVID-19 cases climbing and some parties still trying to drum up funds after the last race ended just 365 days ago. Securing the NDP’s votes would mean that the chance of campaign tours hitting the road within days, would be off the table.

Trudeau has framed this as a decision for the opposition parties to make, whether to back up their statements of non-confidence and force an election or not, though the accusation of partisan brinkmanship has been levelled right back at the Liberals.

In declaring the Conservative proposal one of confidence — brought before the House as an opposition day motion — the Liberals argued that Canadians don’t want the government to be be “paralyzed” by partisan opposition probes when they should be seized with responding to the second wave of the pandemic and the parallel economic crisis.

The opposition parties don’t see it the same way, rather Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s view is that Trudeau is willing to shut down Parliament again and hit the campaign trail, rather than face accountability.

Specifically, what the Conservatives want is to create, and MPs will vote on later, is a proposal to create a new super committee with priority over House resources that would be focused on studying Liberal controversies including the WE Charity affair and the alleged of misuse of public funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their view is that this would free up other committees who had been looking into the controversy before Trudeau prorogued Parliament this summer, to refocus on other issues.

As part of their proposal, the opposition-led committee could compel Trudeau and his cabinet to testify for hours more than they already have, and call for the release of thousands more pages of documents than have already been turned over during the months-long controversy stemming from a failed student summer grant program.

In an unsuccessful effort to compromise, the Liberals proposed a separate special committee to evaluate the billions of dollars of federal government COVID-19 spending to support workers, businesses, and the healthcare system, but the committee would be led by a Liberal.

The Bloc Quebecois have said they’ll side with the Conservatives on this vote.

As things stand, there will be two votes: the first would be on a Conservative amendment to their motion stating that MPs agreeing to pass the motion would not be grounds for going to the polls, and to remove “anti-corruption” from the name of the committee.

Then there will be the vote on the main question of creating the committee.

Given their minority standing, the Liberals are facing the prospect of a very close vote if the NDP don’t come on side.

Trudeau and O’Toole didn’t speak with reporters before their caucus meetings Wednesday morning, though on her way into West Block Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she hopes “common sense” would prevail, otherwise the government won’t be able to advance outstanding legislation including new COVID-19 financial aid for businesses.

In a statement, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul didn’t indicate which way her three MPs with seats in the House would be voting today, but did call for cross-party collaboration and condemned the “unnecessary brinkmanship” underway.

“The Liberal and Conservative parties' high-stakes, high-tech game of chicken can have no winner. They should leave such games outside of Parliament, and focus on the urgent needs of people in Canada. I ask Members of Parliament to dial down the rhetoric, which is not in keeping with the seriousness of this unprecedented moment, so that we can get back to the working on the critical matters at hand,” she said.

The current predicament MPs find themselves in comes after Liberal filibusters to end opposition attempts to revive studies into the WE Charity $912-million grant deal. The committee probes were prompted by accusations of conflicts of interest on the part of Trudeau and former finance minister Bill Morneau due to their close personal ties to the organization, despite assertions the public service suggested WE as the best bet to run the program that never ended up getting off the ground.

The federal conflict of interest and ethics commissioner is still investigating the matter.