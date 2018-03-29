

The Canadian Press





BURNABY, B.C. - Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus is united behind him, despite recent discord over his decision to punish a veteran member of Parliament.

After facing a backlash, Singh reversed his decision to oust Hamilton MP David Christopherson from his role as deputy chair of the procedure and House affairs committee.

Singh says it's important to remember that New Democrats often have differences of opinion and he's not so arrogant as a leader to believe that he can't change his mind.

He says unlike other leaders he doesn't shout people down but he listens to people, adding that's the kind of prime minister Canadians want.

Singh still does not hold a seat in the House of Commons after winning the leadership in October and he says he's comfortable where he is, but he will run if an opportunity comes up.

The leader was in Metro Vancouver today to tour a steel fabrication company, where he said he wanted to meet the workers who stand to be affected by potential U.S. tariffs.