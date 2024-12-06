NDP's Singh forces debate calling on PM Trudeau to send $250 cheques to more Canadians
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP have forced a debate today on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility.
After pulling his support from the measure upon discovering the government didn't intend to send the one-time benefit to non-working Canadians, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is using his party's only opposition day of the fall sitting to force a vote on the issue.
Singh wants to see the one-time rebate include "all adults whose income is under the threshold and did not earn employment income in 2023, so that people like recent graduates trying to enter the workforce, retired seniors, people with disabilities, injured workers, workers on parental leave and long-term sick leave, and others in need are included."
This push comes more than a week after the Liberals announced they would solely advance legislation to enact the GST holiday, putting the benefit cheques on the backburner until they found a path, or the political support necessary, to successfully advance it in Parliament.
"The cheques right now that are being proposed will go out to someone earning $149,000 but won't go to a senior. That doesn't make any sense," Singh said, leading off debate in the House of Commons on Friday.
The NDP motion also calls for the two-month GST break to become permanent. The GST break passed the House and but still needs to pass the Senate before being enacted Dec. 14. A full-time break was an NDP pledge that predated the prime minister's major affordability announcement a few weeks ago.
After the Conservatives advanced a non-confidence motion yesterday that quoted Singh's past criticism of Trudeau and his government, the NDP made a point of noting in their motion that "the 2021 Conservative Party platform included a one-time GST holiday."
As debate kicked off, Conservative MPs repeatedly interjected on points of order, and heckling ensued, prompting the Speaker to implore MPs to be respectful of one another. A similar scene played out on Thursday with the NDP delaying the Conservatives' opposition day debate. The motion is scheduled to come to a vote on Monday.
'All depends on the opposition,' Liberals say
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has been asked repeatedly in recent days what the government's plans are for the cheques and whether they will actually roll out in April as intended.
While indicating they still intend to advance the benefit, Freeland has yet to confirm whether the Liberals are open to expanding eligibility for an affordability measure that's already estimated to cost $4.7 billion.
Another option that's been floated would be to lower the income threshold so the cheques are targeted more narrowly on Canadians making less money, to keep the overall cost of the measure down if it was opened up to non-workers.
Facing similar questions about how the Liberals plan to move forward with this promise to Canadians, ministers earlier this week said they have heard from constituents who think the measure is important, but that without another party's support, the legislation required to enact it, can't advance.
"Having a desire to do something is one thing, then in a minority Parliament being able to effect that is something else. And you’ve seen for now the oppositions have been blocking the work of Parliament, and I think Canadians have taken notice of that," said Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, speaking to reporters outside of a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday.
"That all depends on the opposition," he said.
The other party the Liberals could look to for the votes, is the Bloc Quebecois, though they, too, have come out against the measure and also want to see the money sent to seniors.
"I continue to work with other parties to figure out how we move forward in a productive way," Government House Leader Karina Gould said midweek.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has said her party was the first to spot and "blow the whistle" on the fact that the cheques wouldn't be going to seniors or people with disabilities.
"Let's see what the government proposes. A $250 cheque which is distributed to people most in need, is something we would get behind," May told reporters on Wednesday.
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO
As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.
Canada's list of banned guns is expanding. Here's what you need to know
Canada is expanding its federal ban on firearms, adding 324 makes and models of guns to the prohibited weapons list, effective immediately.
What is still being delivered? What to know about the Canada Post strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
Canada's list of banned guns is expanding. Here's what you need to know
Canada is expanding its federal ban on firearms, adding 324 makes and models of guns to the prohibited weapons list, effective immediately.
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
'Duty to learn': Vigils mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist killings
Braving a biting winter wind, dignitaries gathered in front of Polytechnique Montréal's main campus on Friday to pay tribute to the 14 women killed at the Montreal institution in an anti-feminist attack 35 years ago.
Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC being held in Rimouski
A Pakistani man arrested in Quebec for an alleged plot to kill Jews in New York City is being held in a detention centre hundreds of kilometres from Montreal, where he says the French-speaking guards don't understand him.
Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with carol service
The Princess of Wales will take another step Friday in her return to public life following cancer treatment as she hosts her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
-
LIVE UPDATES Moment of flirtation led to image of CEO shooting suspect's face, law enforcement official says
The investigation into and search for the masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of UnitedHealthcare has moved into its third day. Here's the latest.
Trump offers a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled nominee to lead the Pentagon
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Friday offered a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled choice to lead the Defense Department and his views on women in combat.
Coroner says searchers think they have found missing Pennsylvania woman last seen near sinkhole
A Pennsylvania coroner's office said Friday that investigators believe they have located the body of a woman who was last seen four days earlier near a sinkhole above a shuttered coal mine.
U.S. opens investigation into Spain's reported port denials of cargo ships carrying arms to Israel
The United States has opened an investigation into whether NATO ally Spain has been denying port entry to cargo vessels reportedly transporting U.S. weapons to Israel.
Jurors in NYC subway chokehold case tell judge they can't reach a unanimous verdict
The jurors in Daniel Penny's fatal subway chokehold trial told the judge Friday morning that they can't reach a unanimous verdict on the top charge of manslaughter.
Canada will appoint a new Arctic ambassador and open two new consulates in the region
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
Lower immigration will slow economic growth, but won't cause recession: report
A new report suggests the federal government's rapidly reduced immigration targets will significantly slow economic growth, but not enough to trigger a recession.
Congo 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Public health officials in Africa urged caution Thursday as Congo's health minister said the government was on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
Canadian life expectancy up, but still below 2012 levels
The average Canadian can expect to live 81.7 years, according to new death data from Statistics Canada. That’s higher than the previous year, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Handwriting may solve a 700-year-old mystery, experts believe
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
NASA pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again
NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo.
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
Dolly Parton is searching for someone to play her on Broadway
Dolly Parton needs help finding Dolly Parton.
Sask. government bans employers from taking tips from workers, limits sick note requests
The provincial government announced a host of new employment rules on Wednesday, including banning employers from keeping tips from their workers.
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
'Kind of surreal to me that I own a movie theatre': N.S. cinema keeps cameras rolling
A small theatre in Amherst, N.S., is fighting to keep the magic of cinema alive in the community amid stiff competition from larger chains.
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
16-year-old sensation Gout Gout runs fourth-fastest under-18 100m of all time
Australian teenage sprinting sensation Gout Gout recorded the fourth-fastest under-18 100m time in history on Friday, clocking in at 10.04 seconds at the All-Schools Athletics Championships in Queensland.
Manny Pacquiao, winner of titles in a record 8 weight classes, elected to Boxing Hall of Fame
Manny Pacquiao, who won titles in a record eight weight classes from flyweight to super welterweight while becoming one of boxing's biggest draws, was elected Thursday to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Jays slugger Guerrero wins 2024 Tip O'Neill award as top Canadian player
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the 2024 winner of the Tip O'Neill award.
More than 200,000 SUVs recalled in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Calgary director Kiana Rawji turns her lens toward slums of Nairobi with 'Mama of Manyatta'
Two films shot in Kenya by a director and writer based in Brooklyn who grew up in Calgary are getting their Calgary premiere screening Saturday.
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
Nova Scotia girl battling rare disease pampered with Swiftie spa day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
VPD release new photos of suspect wanted in teenage girl's assault
The Vancouver Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the assault of a 16-year-old girl earlier this year.
Environment Canada issues rainfall, snowfall warnings for parts of B.C.
Environment Canada says heavy rain and snow will hit separate regions of British Columbia on Friday, promising to make travel difficult for many this weekend.
Hamilton police shut down ‘open air drug market’ they say was 'run like a business'
Hamilton Police say that they have shut down an "open air drug market" in the vicinity of a downtown laneway that appeared to be "run like a business."
Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.
5 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Ancaster jewelry store
Hamilton police say five suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an Ancaster jewelry store on Thursday night.
Unemployment in Alberta remains steady, Edmonton's jobless rate still high
Edmonton's unemployment rate is among the highest in the country, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance
A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.
BREAKING Trillium Line will open on Jan. 6 with five-day service
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
Ottawa police concerned for well-being of missing 73-year-old man
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 73-year-old man, who was last seen Thursday afternoon. Police say there is concern for his well-being.
'The Gingerbread Man' in Manotick reopens 2 years after devastating fire
A popular store in Manotick has re-opened after a devastating fire closed the business down two years ago.
Edmonton rec centre locked down after object shatters window: city
The Clareview Recreation Centre was briefly closed to the public on Thursday night.
Killer of 2-year-old boy still unknown 4 years later: Edmonton police
Police are still trying to determine who killed a two-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton four years ago.
RCMP in N.B. seeking suspects who escaped following firearm incident
RCMP in Campbellton, N.B., is asking for help from the public with its investigation into a firearm-related incident in Saint-Maure, N.B.
Gas prices fall in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gasoline decreased in all three Maritime provinces on Friday.
West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charge man following traffic stop
West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charged a man with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and seized drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
Manitoba RCMP looking to identify vehicle connected to double homicide
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for help to identify a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Portage la Prairie on Sunday.
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Winnipeg stabbing
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier in the week.
Regina police investigate homicide after woman dies in hospital from gunshot wounds
Regina police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year after a woman died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Here are the winners of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation's grand prize draws
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) announced their grand prize lottery winners on Thursday night.
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due heating issue
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after she was hit by driver in Guelph
A pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries has been airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after she was hit by a driver.
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
Three suspects still sought, one arrested in break-and-enter, shooting investigation
The London police continue to search for three suspects in connection to a break-and-enter and shooting investigation that took place last month.
Human remains found at Hanover construction site
The Hanover Police Service is investigating human remains that were dug up at a construction site.
Tow truck driver injured after helping stuck vehicle
A tow truck driver has been injured following an incident on Wednesday in South Huron.
Fatal collision on Highway 48 in Sutton under investigation
Provincial police are at the scene of a fatal collision in Sutton, north of Baldwin, on Friday.
Winter travel advisory issued due another day of messy road conditions
Emergency crews were kept busy in the early morning hours on Friday as the wintry weather created slippery conditions on the roads, and according to weather experts, we’re not in the clear just yet.
Ski season has arrived: Here's what's open
Despite Mother Nature taking her time shifting from the mild fall weather, the recent blast of winter means ski season has arrived.
Windsor’s jobless rate highest in Canada
Windsor's unemployment rate is slightly better than last month, but it’s still the highest in Canada.
Arrest warrant issued in $64,000 bank fraud investigation
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to an ongoing bank fraud investigation.
Property crimes down, crimes against people up: WPS
The November statistics released by Windsor police show property crimes are down and crimes against people are up.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
Sault College health students showcase their work
Sault College students from three different health-care programs had the opportunity to present their work to local industry leaders at the institute’s second Health Care Research Showcase.
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.