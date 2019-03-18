

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Sporting a bright yellow turban, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh entered the House of Commons for the first time as an MP Monday to loud cheers.

Singh is the first racialized leader in the Commons in Canadian history.

The leader of the New Democrats had been left out of the political theatre of question period and he wasn't able to have an office on Parliament Hill.

Singh won his new Burnaby South seat in a February byelection sparked by the departure of former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, who ran for mayor of Vancouver.

New Democrats are hoping Singh's presence in the House of Commons will help the party turn the page on a difficult period, marked by challenges with morale and fundraising.

Singh's prolonged lack of a seat contributed to internal battles within his own caucus following his leadership win in October 2017.