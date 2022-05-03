NDP revive pitch to lower the voting age in Canada

The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said while he is aware of previous bills’ failures, he believes this private member’s bill, sponsored by NDP MP Taylor Bachrach, is unique.

“I think there is a feeling across the world that democracy is in threat, and we're seeing the rise in some cases of fascism, the rise of, or an erosion of democracy and some examples of that. In light of that, I think there is a stronger conviction around how do we support democracy, how do we make sure our democratic systems function well and have good participation and remain vibrant,” Singh said Tuesday.

The NDP leader pointed to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine as one example.

The NDP most recently pitched to lower the voting age in Dec. 2021. NDP MP Don Davies did so back in 2011. Liberal MP Mark Holland proposed a similar policy in 2005, which made its way to second reading, but was ultimately defeated.

“In conversation with MPs from other parties over the past number of weeks, I've been really encouraged by the interest and support. Of course, we'll see what happens at second reading, but this is an idea I think that transcends parties,” said Bachrach of the bill, which will be debated Wednesday in the House of Commons.

Beyond strengthening Canada’s democracy, Bachrach said the move highlights a host of ballot issues that have a major bearing on the future of young people.

“Whether we’re talking about housing, affordability, the sustainability of our health-care system, or most importantly, the climate crisis, which is worsening every year, these are issues that young people care about and issues that affect young people in really profound ways and they deserve to have a voice in the conversation about those issues,” he said.

According to Statistics Canada data, the voter turnout among 18 to 24-year-olds in the 2021 election sat at 66 per cent, down from 68 per cent in 2019 and 67 per cent in 2015.