NDP requesting emergency House debate on Ontario's latest use of notwithstanding clause

The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to “keep kids in school” and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.

Ontario NDP MP Matthew Green wrote to Speaker Anthony Rota on Wednesday, giving notice that he plans to rise in the House later today, to formally request the special late-night session to discuss "the Ontario Government’s use of notwithstanding clause to override the Charter protected right to collective bargain."

"This most recent use of the notwithstanding clause by a provincial government is another step in a disturbing trend that has seen provincial government’s increasingly willing to override the constitutional rights of its citizens," Green wrote in his letter. "There is a clear interest for this parliament to debate the trampling of constitutional rights and the implication it will have for everyone in Ontario and across the country."

Members of Provincial Parliament are voting today on a number of motions meant to fast-track the “Keeping Students in Schools Act,” which uses the notwithstanding clause to override the union’s charter rights to strike. While the provincial government is aiming to see the bill passed this week, negotiations with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are continuing.

It's not certain whether Rota will agree that the issue meets the threshold for the House to hold an emergency debate, though should the request be granted, it's expected the debate would take place on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause.

On his way into a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, Justice Minister David Lametti said Ontario's "pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause is very serious and — and even anti-democratic."

With files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq