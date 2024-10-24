Politics

    • NDP plan motion to push back against anti-abortion 'creep' from Conservatives

    NDP leader Jagmeet Singh arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) NDP leader Jagmeet Singh arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The NDP is taking aim at the Conservatives on abortion by putting forward a motion to push back against what it calls a "creep" of legislation, petitions and threats aimed at reducing access to abortion. 

    Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will use its next opposition day to force the House of Commons to debate and vote on a motion calling for urgent action to improve abortion access.

    Singh claimed that anti-choice Conservative MPs are "often calling the shots" in the Official Opposition, and that leader Pierre Poilievre has "let his MPs bring in anti-choice laws, anti-choice motions."

    "There is a real threat from the Conservatives," he said, speaking to the media at a news conference in Montreal.

    A spokesperson for Poilievre did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    The NDP in its press release cited several examples of what it called "anti-choice" moves from the Tories, including a petition presented earlier this year by a Conservative MP that claimed more than 98 per cent of abortions "are for reasons of social or personal convenience."

    Poilievre said at the time he disagreed with the petition.

    He has previously called himself "pro-choice" and said he would not pass laws that restrict reproductive choices if he is elected. 

    "When I am prime minister, no laws or rules will be passed that restrict women's reproductive choices. Period," Poilievre said in a statement in June addressing the petition. 

    Conservative MP Cathy Wagantall introduced a private member's bill last year to encourage judges to consider a victim's pregnancy as an aggravating factor in sentencing.

    The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada urged MPs to vote against the bill on the grounds that it promoted fetal rights, even though the bill's text didn't mention fetal rights. 

    Liberal ministers called the bill an effort to reopen the abortion debate in Canada.

    Wagantall, who has been clear that she opposes abortion, said Bill C-311 had nothing to do with abortion.

    At the time, a spokesperson for Poilievre said he planned to vote in favour of the bill. 

    Speaking in Montreal on Thursday, Singh also called out the governing Liberals, saying they haven't done enough to improve abortion access in Canada. 

    "This vote is very important, but it's also important that the vote on this motion is about not just the Conservative threat, but the lack of action of the Liberals," said Singh, adding that access to abortion in Canada is "getting worse, not better."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police

    Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News