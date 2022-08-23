NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter
NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization's president and CEO, Scott Smith.
The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member -- who opted to remain anonymous -- regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members.
"Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings that come with championship teams that are given to board members," he said. "And I have asked these questions in the hearings that we've had so far and have been stonewalled by Hockey Canada.
"The accountability is fundamental here. And I expect Hockey Canada to provide answers to Canadians. ΓÇª There have been a lot of expenditures that I don't think pass the nod test when it comes to hockey parents that are registering their daughter or their son in hockey programs. And they're not seeing the accountability for those funds that Hockey Canada should be exercising."
In the letter, Julian follows up on Smith's testimony from a parliamentary hearing on July 27 where he said, "the board of directors and our members from time to time have received a version of championship rings and there are some staff members who do have bonuses that relate to medal performance."
Presenting information of dinners costing north of $5,000 for the board of directors, as well as accommodations of over $3,000 per night "such as the presidential suite at the (Westin) Harbour Castle in Downtown Toronto," Julian questions how many times such payments have been made.
Julian also notes allegations of the championship rings received by board members reportedly worth more than $3,000 apiece and seeks confirmation of their cost.
🍽Board dinner over $5000?— Peter Julian (@MPJulian) August 22, 2022
🏨Presidential suite $3000/ngt?
💍Gold & diamond ring $3000?
Hockey parents across #Canada deserve to know exactly how their registration fees are used. @HockeyCanada must be transparent & accountable to the public & particularly to the hockey parents pic.twitter.com/jxhCxoSekM
In a statement provided to The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada says the expenses for the board members are "regularly reviewed to ensure they are appropriate."
"Given the volunteer nature of their role, Hockey Canada covers a range of expenses related to the board's duties, including meetings, food, and travel costs. Our board of director's travel and expense policy strictly dictates which expenses are appropriate, including a requirement that directors book the most economical travel available.
"Allowable expenses include airfare, accommodation, meals, and ground travel. Hockey Canada does not cover hotel stays longer than required for board business, incidental costs, or airfare to locations other than the meeting location and home."
With parliament set to resume Sept. 19, Julian continues to voice his desire to have Hockey Canada back in front of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.
"It's up to a majority of the committee (to decide on future hearings)," said Julian. "I've expressed a few weeks ago that I thought that we need to continue these important hearings and broaden them to include other national sports organizations, because we've become aware of other sports organizations where there has been a similar lack of accountability.
"Sport Canada, and the minister of sport, needs to be accountable for the decisions that have been made over the last two years. And so, I hope, and I feel, that members of the committee understand the importance of it. I certainly hope that we will be continuing these hearings, and that will be a decision that I believe the committee will be making (in) its next meetings."
With the whistleblower now in the fold, Julian is hopeful that, if possible, they would be willing to testify. However, the MP is aware of a need for protecting said person.
"I certainly believe that it's important for whistleblowers to be protected. And so that is something that we need to ensure as well," said Julian. "Whether or not that board member testifies in camera or testifies in public hearing, I think will be up to that board member, but I would certainly like to see that board member testify before the committee."
Hockey Canada has been under immense pressure to be publicly transparent with its finances and handling of sexual assault allegations since TSN first reported an undisclosed settlement with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the 2018 world junior team.
The complainant was seeking $3.55 million dollars.
Since then, the organization has admitted to using its National Equity Fund to pay out $7.6 million across nine settlements related to sexual assault or abuse since 1989. The fund drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including such claims.
Hockey Canada also revealed an alleged sexual assault investigation involving members of the 2003 world junior team on July 22.
Amid the revelations, sport minister Pascale St. Onge has frozen funding to the sporting body, in addition to Scotiabank, TELUS, Imperial Oil, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons pulling sponsorship money.
Former Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney retired at the end of June, leaving Smith to be his successor while continuing to be president of the organization. Michael Brind'Amour, the former chair of board of directors, resigned from his post Aug. 6 with Andrea Skinner taking over as the interim chair on Aug. 9.
Despite the moving parts, and an action plan that includes, among other measures, the implementation of a centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints by the end of September, Julian believes a change of the current leadership is still required within the organization.
"As I mentioned last month in the hearing, I have lost confidence in the current leadership," he said. "There needs to be a change in leadership at Hockey Canada, I think, to restore that public trust."
"The fact that these questions are now being asked in terms of these quite staggering expenses, for the board of directors is something that, I think indicates that there are folks within Hockey Canada, that are concerned about the lack of accountability around sexual violence and sexual harassment, and concerned about where Hockey Canada's current leadership (and) where their priorities seem to be."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a woman who drowned in a swimming pool in Ontario while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's loss.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a woman who drowned in a swimming pool in Ontario while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's loss.
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
'Cartel' death threats, photos of 'severed human body parts' and guns used in B.C. texting scam
After weeks of warning about a scam targeting grandparents, Mounties in British Columbia are seeing a darker extortion plot emerging in the province.
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totalling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.
-
South Korea says Russian aircraft entered air buffer zone
South Korea said Tuesday that Russian warplanes entered its air buffer zone unannounced, and that it responded with unspecified 'tactical action,' a term that usually refers to the scrambling of fighter jets to chase away unauthorized foreign aircraft.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
Thai protesters say PM reaches term limit, must step down
Groups of protesters gathered in Thailand's capital on Tuesday to call for the country's prime minister to step down, saying he has exceeded his constitutional term limit.
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case
A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.
Officers won't face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks acted reasonably during the 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man's fatal shooting, a specially appointed prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing his decision not to pursue charges against them.
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025
Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.
-
RCMP failed to communicate internally and with public in N.S. mass shooting: Lucki
The RCMP must improve its communications internally and with the public, Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified on Tuesday, adding that even she was kept in the dark in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for updated COVID-19 booster
Moderna submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in people age 18 and older the company said in a news release on Tuesday.
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies
Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.
-
Instagram testing a new feature that looks just like rival BeReal
Instagram is testing a feature called "IG Candid Challenges" that appears strikingly similar to the core concept of BeReal, an app that has been dubbed the anti-Instagram for its focus on more "authentic" posts.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
-
Snoop Dogg presents children's series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes'
Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire to include something for the children: a new animated series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes' on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges slightly higher as price of oil climbs
Gains in the energy and mining sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index into slightly positive territory Tuesday, outweighing the negative impact of Scotiabank's worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
-
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
These are dry, stressful days for lawns. Some tips to help.
Much of the country has experienced drought and extreme heat this summer, and turfgrass lawns are feeling the pain. There are steps we can take, however, to mitigate the damage while still trying to conserve precious water resources.
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
-
Injured Little Leaguer's skull cap to be put back in Friday after which he is 'most likely' to return to Utah
Doctors for Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League Baseball World Series player, said that his skull cap will be put back in on Friday, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on the 12-year-old's recovery. He will 'most likely' return to Utah after the procedure.
-
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together after a trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines was removed.
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
-
Formula One CEO says sport has no plans to hold future races in Russia
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport has no plans to hold future races in Russia. The Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held in Sochi this year before moving to Igora Drive in St. Petersburg in 2023, but F1 cancelled the race after Russia invaded Ukraine.
-
Tesla raises price of feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000
Tesla is raising the price of its controversial driver-assist feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000.