    • NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism

    NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre Leah Gazan speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre Leah Gazan speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    OTTAWA -

    An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.

    If the bill is passed, people could be charged under the Criminal Code for promoting hatred against Indigenous Peoples by condoning, justifying or downplaying the historical and lasting impact of residential schools.

    NDP MP Leah Gazan says the purpose of the schools was to extinguish Indigenous cultures and languages and if the government is serious about reconciliation, it needs to protect survivors and their families from hate.

    More than 150,000 children were forced to attend residential schools, with many survivors detailing to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission the abuse they suffered at the hands of those meant to protect them.

    An estimated 6,000 children died in the schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.

    Gazan says families deserve to heal from this "intergenerational tragedy," and that parliamentarians must stand firm against people who try to discredit the stories of survivors.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024. 

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

