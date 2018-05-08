OTTAWA –NDP MP Christine Moore is facing questions about an alleged sexual encounter with an injured veteran following his appearance at a House committee in 2013.

Glen Kirkland, who was badly injured in Afghanistan in 2008, testified at the House of Commons National Defence committee in June of 2013, about the care injured Canadian Armed Forces members receive from the military.

Reached by telephone, Glen Kirkland told CTV News that following his emotional testimony, in which he discussed his experience, including his PTSD, the Quebec MP invited him back to her Parliament Hill office where she offered him a drink. He alleges that he told her that he wasn’t sure about consuming alcohol, noting the prescription medications he was taking for what he describes as "extensive" ongoing health issues. Kirkland said that Moore informed him that she was a nurse and continued to pour him drinks.

The two ended up back at his hotel room where Moore spent the night. He alleges that at a later date, Moore showed up to his home and sent him text messages that were explicit.

Kirkland told CTV News that he is not alleging the encounter was nonconsensual, but that “there was a definite power imbalance and she had a position of authority and I just find it exceptionally ironic that she put herself in this moral, or ethical authority figure now with… Erin Weir,” that he thought merited being pointed out.

Moore is the NDP MP who prompted the investigation into her then-caucus colleague Erin Weir, who NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has since removed from caucus after an unsuccessful attempt at mediation over founded harassment allegations. In an email to caucus she named Weir, alleging that women, including NDP employees had complained to her about his behaviour.

Moore did not experience the alleged behaviour personally.

At the time, Singh called the allegation brought forward by Moore "troubling,” and vowed to pursue a “survivor-driven process.”

"I was following the Erin Weir case and you know, with this #MeToo and all this, but you know what it can go, the shoe can go on the other foot also," Kirkland said.

CTV News has contacted both Moore and the Singh's office for comment. While neither have responded, neither have denied Kirkland's allegations. The NDP say a comment is coming.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer