NDP MP calls on Boissonnault to resign over false claims to Indigenous identity
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
Randy Boissonnault, who had said his great-grandmother was a "full-blooded Cree woman," has also been described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party.
He has walked back those comments after it was revealed that a company he co-owned applied for government contracts while claiming to be Indigenous owned.
NDP MP Blake Desjarlais, who is Métis, says Indigenous people have been victimized by what has happened, and that people in Boissonnault's Edmonton Centre riding are "embarrassed" by what is going on.
Desjarlais says Boissonnault should resign and if he doesn't, the prime minister should remove him from cabinet.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu did not say whether she believes Boissonnault should remain in cabinet when asked repeatedly today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Ukraine now has long-range missiles and Russia rewrote its nuclear policy. Are we on the verge of atomic warfare?
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Watch Cruise ship tilts, causing panic as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
Runway shut for 48 hours after cargo plane skids off at Vancouver International Airport
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
Police arrest 2 suspects in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer
Quebec provincial police have arrested two suspects in the death of 24-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
Report finds 1 in 5 newcomers leave Canada within 25 years, calls for retention plan
One in five immigrants who come to Canada ultimately leave for another country within 25 years, with about one-third of those people moving on within the first five years.
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
Alex Jones and his allies are desperately trying to stop the sale of Infowars to The Onion
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
Iran defies international pressure, increasing its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium, UN says
Iran has defied international demands to rein in its nuclear program and has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Ukraine now has long-range missiles and Russia rewrote its nuclear policy. Are we on the verge of atomic warfare?
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
Trump chooses billionaire and key transition adviser Howard Lutnick for commerce secretary
President-elect Donald Trump chose Howard Lutnick as his nominee for commerce secretary, a position in which he'd have a key role in carrying out Trump's plans to raise and enforce tariffs.
Nearly a hundred aid trucks looted in Gaza, as UN warns of ‘collapse of law and order’
Nearly one hundred aid trucks were looted in southern Gaza on Saturday in what UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has described as “one of the worst” incidents of its kind.
Government spending in limbo as Conservatives, Liberals continue game of chicken in House
The federal government is asking Parliament for approval to spend billions of dollars, but the ongoing stalemate in the House of Commons could prevent the Liberals from getting the green light.
Trudeau says G20 leaders' statement on Ukraine is not strong enough
Justin Trudeau left the G20 summit in Brazil Tuesday saying Canada and other 'advanced economies' wanted to see a stronger statement calling out Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mental health worsening across Canada, access to care is uneven, report says
Kristin Pardy hid her bulimia for more than 10 years.
Sitting too much linked to heart disease –– even if you work out, according to new study
Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease –– even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Forget driverless cars. One company wants autonomous helicopters to spray crops and fight fires
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
Calgary teacher on an Antarctic expedition
A Calgary teacher is embarking on the trip of a lifetime to one of the coldest places on the planet.
6 monkeys are still on the loose from a South Carolina compound after dozens escaped
Six monkeys were still on the loose early Monday after dozens escaped earlier this month from a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, according to authorities.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Gordon Lightfoot's 'Sundown' guitar sells for US$350,000 in auction
Gordon Lightfoot's treasured "Sundown" guitar will remain in Canadian hands after it sold for US$350,000 in an estate auction over the weekend.
Booze rollout 'saved a lot of stores from closing,' chair of Ontario Convenience Store Association says
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
Alex Jones and his allies are desperately trying to stop the sale of Infowars to The Onion
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
Canadian inflation back at 2 per cent ahead of year-end interest rate decision
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Shake Shack cheeseburgers to be served in first class on Delta flights
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
Think you're too young for life insurance? Buying early can help save on premiums
Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.
Canucks forward J.T. Miller taking 'indefinite leave,' team says
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
Argos celebrate Grey Cup title with energetic fan rally at Maple Leaf Square
The Toronto Argonauts celebrated their latest Grey Cup win with an energetic, occasionally messy fan rally on Tuesday.
Rafael Nadal calls it an emotional day as he loses in the Davis Cup before retirement
Rafael Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in what could be the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.
Toyota Highlander tops list of most stolen vehicles in 2023: Equite Association
An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
'How are ya?': Toronto podcaster's prank calls to Nova Scotians leads to successful series
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
N.B. fashion designer honours late mother with unique, award-winning dress
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
-
Oilers claim Kapanen off waivers from Blues
A veteran of 470 National Hockey League games is joining the Edmonton Oilers.
3 Edmonton restaurants claim spots on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada list
Three Edmonton restaurants made OpenTable's list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada this year
-
UPDATED Police update investigation into report of man with knife at University of Manitoba
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
Blizzard conditions met migrants at Manitoba-Minnesota border crossing, trial hears
Witnesses have testified about brutal cold along the border between Manitoba and Minnesota, where a family from India froze to death in early 2022 while trying to walk into the United States.
Throne speech promises ER wait times strategy, more competition for grocers
A new ER wait times strategy, more surgeons in Selkirk, and a plan to ban restrictive practices that stifle competition for grocery stores were among the promises laid out in the NDP government’s throne speech.
-
Breaking News Active shooter investigation underway in Barrie's north end, immediate area evacuated
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
One person seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
Local charities in need of help as living costs spike
Charities are in need of donations as living wage rates continue to increase across Simcoe County.
-
Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour stops in Toronto last week and the frenzy for the pop star is expanding north with a tribute show and event later this month.
-
Police search for federal offender with ties to Thunder Bay
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
