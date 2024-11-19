Politics

    • NDP MP calls on Boissonnault to resign over false claims to Indigenous identity

    Share

    A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.

    Randy Boissonnault, who had said his great-grandmother was a "full-blooded Cree woman," has also been described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party.

    He has walked back those comments after it was revealed that a company he co-owned applied for government contracts while claiming to be Indigenous owned.

    NDP MP Blake Desjarlais, who is Métis, says Indigenous people have been victimized by what has happened, and that people in Boissonnault's Edmonton Centre riding are "embarrassed" by what is going on.

    Desjarlais says Boissonnault should resign and if he doesn't, the prime minister should remove him from cabinet.

    Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu did not say whether she believes Boissonnault should remain in cabinet when asked repeatedly today.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    What three storms impacting the country have in common

    A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News