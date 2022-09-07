NDP leader says party will 'force' government to move on dental care, housing

HALIFAX -

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will use the upcoming sitting of Parliament to push the Liberals to move on dental care and housing, as laid out in the deal between the two parties.

Singh told reporters today ahead of a caucus retreat in downtown Halifax that he intends to force the government to "deliver for people."

In March, the New Democrats struck a deal with the Liberals to keep the minority government in power until 2025 as long as there is action on NDP priorities, such as dental care and housing support.

Under the agreement, the Liberals have promised to create a dental care program by the end of the year for children under the age of 12.

Singh says he's very confident the plan will be in place before 2023, but he says there will be "repercussions" if it isn't.

The NDP leader says when the House of Commons resumes sitting in mid-September his party will focus on pushing the government to address affordability issues amid the rising cost of living.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.