NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class

OTTAWA -

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it feels like Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is waging war against workers.

Singh addressed his New Democrat caucus today in a speech that heavily focused on the struggles faced by the working class.

He accused the prime minister of not doing enough to combat inflation and rising grocery prices.

Singh also accused Trudeau of allowing some of the country's premiers to dismantle medicare by introducing publicly funded but privately delivered health-care services.

He called on the federal government to ban privatization as part of the ongoing health-care funding negotiations with the provinces.

Singh says the NDP caucus is going to fight for workers and their families when the House of Commons resumes later this month.

"We're going to push every day for action to bring down inflation, to protect the environment and fix and expand universal public Canadian health care," Singh said Wednesday in Ottawa.

"We're going to fight for every bit of help, and hope we can win for people."

"People are doing everything right, but still falling behind… And, of course, Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre won’t say a word about multi-billion-dollar companies raking in massive profits. Their billionaire CEO friends are making record profits," Singh says. — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) January 18, 2023

"On the other hand, Justin Trudeau wants you to believe that everything is fine. He thinks paying $40 for chicken is fine. & that’s the fault of supply chains...He thinks that waiting 10 hours or more in the ER is normal. And that’s really just the premiers’ problem," he goes on. — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) January 18, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023