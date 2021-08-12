NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, spouse Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu expecting first child
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 3:12PM EDT
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and spouse Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu. (Handout via Twitter/@theJagmeetSingh)
Share:
HALIBURTON, ONT. -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and spouse Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu announced Thursday the pair is expecting their first child.
"We are having a baby!!!!" Singh announced on social media. " (Kaur Sidhu) and I are so excited for this new adventure!"
The couple married in February 2018.
More to come...