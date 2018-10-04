

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The chief of staff to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has resigned.

A statement issued today by NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for "personal reasons."

It says the party is grateful Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff and that she will stay on in the transition.

Blomme brought with her a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University, experience managing the leadership campaign of Montreal mayor Valerie Plante and skills she harnessed as the Broadbent Institute's director for Quebec.

Singh has said one of her strengths is know-how in navigating Quebec's political scene.

Blomme's departure comes at a particularly difficult time for the party as it struggles with poor morale and slumping fundraising one year away from the 2019 election.