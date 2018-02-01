OTTAWA – The NDP are investigating an allegation of "harassing behaviour towards women" against NDP MP Erin Weir.

The investigation, announced by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, is the result of an allegation leveled by NDP MP Christine Moore in an email to caucus.

According to a copy of the email obtained by CTV’s Power Play, Weir is named directly by Moore, who alleges that “too many women (mostly employee [sic.])” have complained to her about Weir harassing them.

"As a women [sic.] I would not feel comfortable to meet with you alone," Moore said of Weir in the email to caucus.

In a press conference on Parliament Hill Thursday, Singh called the allegation of Weir’s behaviour "troubling," and added that he is appointing an independent investigator to look into the matter.

"The concern is serious enough for me to take action," Singh said.

In a statement to CTV News, Weir said he does not know what is being alleged but said MPs should be held to the highest standard.

"I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name. I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Regina–Lewvan as a member of the NDP caucus."

Singh said based on what he is aware of, the allegation "does not suggest that it is sexual in nature, it’s just harassment."

At this point, the NDP does not have a specific complainant coming forward, and the probe is based on the concerns raised by the female NDP MP in the email, who did not experience the alleged behaviour personally.

The email was sent in response to Weir’s pitch to caucus to support his bid for NDP caucus chair.

“You are the last person in the caucus I would like to see to get that position,” Moore said of Weir in the email to caucus.

“Given what’s going on right now in the political world, I think you should really not run to avoid us any trouble,” she wrote. “I know it harsh but I can’t lie.”

Weir’s caucus duties are being temporarily suspended, pending the outcome of the "fair and full examination of the facts," Singh said. This means while he will remain an NDP MP, he will not speak on behalf of the party during the process, meaning he will not hold any critic roles or sit on House committees.

Weir is a rookie MP, elected to the House of Commons for the first time in 2015. He represents the riding of Regina-Lewvan, Sask.

"It is absolutely right that our party has a process to investigate any allegations of harassment," Weir said.