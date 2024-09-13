Politics

    • NDP caving to Poilievre on carbon price, has no idea how to fight climate change: PM

    Composite photo, from left: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Ottawa on Aug. 23, 2023 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick); Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver on Aug. 25, 2023 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns); and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 6, 2023 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Composite photo, from left: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Ottawa on Aug. 23, 2023 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick); Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver on Aug. 25, 2023 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns); and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 6, 2023 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to their stance on the consumer carbon price.

    Trudeau says he believes Jagmeet Singh and the NDP care about the environment, but it's "increasingly obvious" that they have "no idea" what to do about climate change.

    On Thursday, Singh said the NDP is working on a plan that wouldn't put the burden of fighting climate change on the backs of workers, but wouldn't say if that plan would include a consumer carbon price.

    Singh's noncommittal position comes as the NDP tries to frame itself as a credible alternative to the Conservatives in the next federal election.

    Poilievre responded to that by releasing a video, pointing out that the NDP has voted time and again in favour of the Liberals' carbon price.

    British Columbia Premier David Eby also changed his tune on Thursday, promising that a re-elected NDP government would scrap the long-standing carbon tax and shift the burden to "big polluters," if the federal government dropped its requirements.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News