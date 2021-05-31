OTTAWA -- Amid calls for accountability and to go beyond lowering flags at federal buildings, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be requesting the House of Commons hold an emergency debate after the discovery of remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

On May 28, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced that it had found the remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, using ground-penetrating radar. The horrific discovery prompted calls for a national day of mourning and saw people across Canada set up memorials.

“Like the Chief in the community has said, it’s not enough to be sympathetic, we need actions for genuine truth and reconciliation,” said a statement from the NDP.

Singh will be making the request on Monday after question period and it will be up to Speaker Anthony Rota to determine whether the emergency debate will be held, and when.

“Many have spent the weekend in grief, reliving painful memories and remembering not only the lives of these 215 children but also the lives of thousands of children across Canada who never came home. Just as families and communities are discussing this important issue, so too must Parliament,” Singh said in a letter to the Speaker signaling his intention to request the debate.

“As Parliament resumes from its weekend break it is imperative that an opportunity be provided to Parliamentarians to discuss this colonial genocide. Important questions deserve to be asked about this and other schools, and immediate concrete measures need to be taken as a way to seek justice and uphold the rule of law,” said Singh.

At the start of the Senate Aboriginal Peoples Committee meeting on Monday morning, where Senators are studying Bill C-15, the legislation to bring Canadian law in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), a moment of silence was held to mark the loss of these children.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not scheduled to attend question period today, he is expected to face questions about what more the federal government should be doing to follow through on the 94 Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action and why it is still fighting residential school settlements in court.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) issued its final report on residential schools in 2015, concluding that they constituted a cultural genocide. The comprehensive and extensive findings detail the inhumane mistreatment inflicted on Indigenous children who were taken from their families and sent to one of the more than 130 institutions across the country. The TRC’s register of confirmed deaths identified 3,200 students but work is still ongoing to uncover what could be thousands more deaths that went undocumented.

