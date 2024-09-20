Politics

    • NDP ask competition watchdog to investigate potential rent-fixing by landlords

    NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice rises during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice rises during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The NDP is asking the Competition Bureau to investigate whether Canadian landlords are using the same AI software that sparked an antitrust lawsuit in the United States.

    The U.S. Justice Department filed the lawsuit last month against real estate software company RealPage Inc., accusing it of an illegal scheme that allows landlords to coordinate to hike rental prices.

    The lawsuit, filed alongside attorneys general in states including North Carolina and California, alleges the company is violating antitrust laws through its algorithm that landlords use to get recommended rental prices for millions of apartments across the country.

    NDP MPs Alexandre Boulerice and Brian Masse sent a letter to Commissioner Matthew Boswell asking the bureau to launch a probe into whether Canadian landlords have used the same software, YieldStar.

    Rents in Canada have skyrocketed over the last couple of years, adding to affordability concerns in the country.

    According to the latest report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation, average asking rents in August rose 3.3 per cent from last year — the slowest annual pace in almost three years — to $2,187.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News