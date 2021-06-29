OTTAWA -- The acting defence chief says he’s giving Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, head of the Royal Canadian Navy, the opportunity to redeem himself following a recent golf game with Gen. Jonathan Vance.

In a notice to Canadian Armed Forces members, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre said he has consulted widely about the golf game that took place in Ottawa in early June, and while it's clear it was done in poor judgement, he believes people “can grow.”

“I have considered the complex interplay of procedural fairness, proportionality, operational impact, and moral authority. As expected, there is no clear consensus, with the exception that we can turn this into a learning opportunity,” he said, adding that he understands not everyone will agree with the decision.

On June 14, Lt.-Gen. Michael Rouleau, the military’s former second-in-command, who was also present for the round, announced his resignation and is in the process of transitioning out of the CAF.

Military police launched an investigation into Vance in early February following his retirement. CTV News has not independently verified the allegations against him.

Eyre said it’s important to recognize the harm the golf game has caused to survivors of sexual misconduct and abuse and the institution at large, as the CAF faces a series high-profile resignations.

“We have been asking ourselves how such an otherwise well-respected, well-trained, and experienced leader can make such a blunder. It comes down to the blind spots that many of us possess, of not intuitively understanding the impact of our actions, however well-intentioned we think they are, on victims,” he said.

“To his credit, Vice-Admiral Baines sincerely and readily admitted his error in judgment and publically apologized. He has reached out to many stakeholders to seek their views on his way ahead. Knowing his moral authority has diminished, he is determined to regain the trust and confidence of all through humility and showing us how to learn, reconcile error, and become a better leader.”

More to come…