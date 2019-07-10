

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- NATO's secretary-general and two top European Union officials are visiting Canada next week, the Prime Minister's Office says.

First, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO's Jens Stoltenberg will meet at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario on Monday. Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, will then go on to Toronto for a speech.

Trudeau's office says that meeting is a chance to speak up for the rules-based international order that relies on treaties and multinational organizations like NATO to keep individual countries from throwing their weight around.

NATO has been challenged by U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance to support the alliance and by the rise of non-traditional warfare.

Canada has hundreds of military members on a NATO mission in Latvia, which is a fellow member of the alliance worried about expansionism from neighbouring Russia. There are more Canadian troops in Iraq, as part of a NATO training mission to strengthen and professionalize that country's military.

On Thursday and Friday, the EU's Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker are to be in Montreal for a summit. Tusk, a former prime minister of Poland, represents the leaders of the European Union's member states as president of the European Council; Juncker leads the EU's administration as president of the European Commission.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will talk to them about economic growth, climate change, gender equality and, again, "defending the rules-based international order."

They'll also talk about CETA, the free-trade deal between Canada and Europe.

The agreement is in force provisionally and won't be permanent until each EU country ratifies it.

The agreement has run into opposition in several European countries, such as with Italy's conservative government, which has said it has no intention of signing on.