Politics

    • National security world tends to promote secrecy over transparency, professor warns

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A law professor is warning the federal inquiry into foreign interference that there's a tendency in the national security realm to prioritize secrecy over transparency.

    University of Calgary professor Michael Nesbitt says security agency employees are typically warned about penalties for improperly disclosing secrets, but rarely is there punishment for failing to be fully transparent.

    The inquiry's first hearings, taking place this week, are focused on the preliminary point of how to make information about foreign meddling public, even though much of it comes from classified documents and sources.

    On Monday, a lawyer for the commission warned that the sophisticated spy agencies of Canada's adversaries will be closely watching the federal inquiry for every bit of information they can exploit.

    The discussions on national security and confidentiality of information will help set the stage for the next public hearings, likely to take place at the end of March.

    The March hearings are intended to delve into allegations of foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with a report on these matters due May 3.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News